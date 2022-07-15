ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top US trade official says the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been 'a driver of inflation,' while many COVID-related supply-chain disruptions 'have been ironed out'

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
 3 days ago
US Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi. USTR Press Office
  • Ambassador Sarah Bianchi said many COVID-related supply-chain disruptions "have been ironed out."
  • "A lot of what today's actions are, is to prepare for the future," she said during an interview with Insider.
  • Bianchi said the Office of the Trade Representative is reviewing the US tariff structure with China.

