Lost dog near Wescott Athletic Complex

It's been vacant since earlier this spring, but we now know what will be happening with the site of the former Carlos O'Kellys restaurant in Rochester. The very last Carlos O'Kellys location still in business in the Land of 10,000 Lakes was right here in Rochester. It's located on the west side of Highway-52 and was known for serving margaritas and 'inspired Mex' cuisine-- until April of this year, that is.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO