ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join The Killers To Perform 'Runaway Horses' Live

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCJyi_0gh0a3sr00
Photo: Getty Images

The Killers' latest album Pressure Machine features a Phoebe Bridgers collaboration called "Runaway Horses," and last night (July 14), the singer-songwriter joined the band onstage during their set at Colours of Ostrava in the Czech Republic — a festival both acts happened to be playing — to perform the track together for the first time.

As if listening to Bridgers and Brandon Flowers duet together wasn't magical enough, the performance happened in the rain.

"ok who got a video of me singing with the killers" Bridgers tweeted after the set, and fans were beside themselves.

"When I was 19 & I heard @thekillers it was the first time I fell in love with music so much it hurt not to hear it. Now I’m 35 I listen to @phoebe_bridgers on loop feeling it so deeply; like I did back then with hot fuss. Heart soaring all over again," one fan wrote.

"MY TWO HEROES They finally sang together live I probably won’t be able to do anything today except rewatch this clip over and over again (and hope they do a reprise of this in Vancouver ) A legendary moment in music history @thekillers @phoebe_bridgers" gushed another.

See fan-shot video and reactions below.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos

The Grammy Award nominee, 52, shared some candid wedding photos from her nuptials with the Academy Award winner, 49, on Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter. "We did it," she prefaced in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

167K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy