ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Ewan McGregor says he loved filming ‘Big Fish’ in Alabama, but couldn’t parallel park

By Ben Flanagan
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alabama made a good impression on Ewan McGregor on the set of “Big Fish” nearly 20 years ago. The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” star from Scotland trekked down to Alabama to shoot Tim Burton’s 2003 fantasy film based on Daniel Wallace’s 1998 novel and seems to have had a blast, despite some parking...

www.al.com

Comments / 1

Related
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wetumpka, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
State
Alabama State
hotnewhiphop.com

Martin Lawrence Says He & Jamie Foxx Almost Had A "Sheneneh & Wanda" Film

The Martin reunion brought back fond memories of the 1990s hit comedy sitcom that has gone down in television history. Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Thomas Mikal Ford, and Carl Anthony Payne were the core of the star-studded cast that brought laughs for years, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce, Reveals Her ‘Favorite Thing’ About Costar Chris Pratt

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard is sharing some insights about costar Chris Pratt that might surprise some people who follow him. Howard has played Claire Dearing in three Jurassic World movies opposite Pratt’s Owen Grady. The actress, in part, said in writing on Instagram that she can count on Pratt for a belly laugh. What else? Howard says that it’s also some sage advice from Pratt’s years in the entertainment world. Both actors obviously know one another quite well. Pratt has some TV work in his career for playing Andy Dwyer on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. Howard, of course, is the daughter of classic TV star and movie director Ron Howard.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Denzel Washington & Dakota Fanning Will Reunite In ‘Equalizer 3’

Announced the third installment in The Equalizer franchise, starring award-winning actor Denzel Washington, was in the works in January. Joining the trilogy is former Washington co-star and well-known actress Dakota Fanning, Deadline reports. Washington and Fanning will reunite after nearly 20 years of starring opposite each other in the 2004...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Says She Was in Awe of Working With Ron Howard

When the first episode of The Waltons hit the small screen in 1972, Judy Norton, the actress behind the Walton family’s eldest daughter, Mary Ellen Walton, was only 14 years old. Like many child stars, Judy Norton grew into an adult on the classic TV series. And, as her time on The Waltons took up a large portion of her childhood, she has many fond memories of the show, as well as its cast and crew.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Albert Finney
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Steve Buscemi
Person
Alison Lohman
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Thanks Henry Winkler for Sharing His Fishing Exploits

When the paths of two classic TV stars cross, then it’s something as The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick calls out to Henry Winkler. On Sunday, Winkler wrapped up his summer fishing trip to Idaho. He happened to share a great photo of him and his final catch. Winkler has been doing some fishing in the Snake River up there. And McCormick happened to notice his sweet photo. It leads her to comment along with all of his many fans on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Fish#Fantasy Film#Parallel Parking#Film Star#Huntingdon College#Golden Globe
Cinemablend

TBS Just Cancelled A Comedy On The Day It Was Supposed To Premiere, Which Doesn't Bode Well For Daniel Radcliffe's Show

While May is always the time of year when broadcast networks send series to the cancellation chopping block — this year was particularly plentiful in that respect — the same can’t be said when it comes to cable and streaming, which obviously aren’t tied to the same fall-to-spring schedules. But regardless of what platform is involved, no one expects shows to get canceled on the very day they’re set to premiere. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happened with SNL vet Nasim Pedrad’s TBS comedy Chad, which was canceled by TBS hours ahead of the previously delayed Season 2 debut. Which doesn’t make me feel extremely optimistic about Daniel Radcliffe’s Miracle Workers.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Adam Sandler's Next Netflix Movie Started Production, And Will Reunite Him With An Uncut Gems Co-Star

Adam Sandler has made it a habit of working with many of his co-stars on multiple projects. Whether that be David Spade, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, Jennifer Aniston or Drew Barrymore, given Sandler’s friendly track record with other Hollywood talent, he must be pretty fun to work with. This trend is about to continue with one of Sandlers’ Uncut Gems co-stars, proving even one of his more stressful projects left a good impression on his peers.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Demascus’: Martin Lawrence Joins AMC Series As Recurring

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence is set for a key recurring role opposite Okieriete Onaodowan AMC’s Demascus, the half-hour comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and AMC Studios. The six-episode series is set to premiere next year on AMC and AMC+. Created by Chisholm, Demascus follows Demascus...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

‘My neighbour said: Do you want to be in The Empire Strikes Back?’ – Julian Glover on his amazing breaks

‘OK,” says Julian Glover. “We talk to each other for an hour. And you extract what you want, as long as it’s nice.” We’re sitting in a cafe in Barnes, London, and it is all a little surreal. Glover, now 87, is so vividly recognisable from The Empire Strikes Back, in which he played villainous General Veers, that it’s like teleporting back to the 1980s. In fact, to look at, he seems to have altered almost not at all between starring in 1967 film Quatermass and the Pit and, say, playing the baddie in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade two decades later. What’s more, you would have easily picked him out as Grand Maester Pycelle in Game of Thrones. Basically, in the flesh, this man reminds you of every important moment on the large and small screen, from even before you were born.
MOVIES
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
185K+
Followers
53K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy