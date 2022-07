Cormani McClain told the media at the Under Armour Future 50 Media Day Friday he has locked in an official visit to Alabama for the weekend of Oct. 8. McClain is rated as a five-star defensive back, and he is one of the top cornerback prospects in the nation. He is expected to play his senior season at Lakeland High School. Alabama, Florida and Miami are the schools that are fighting hard for McClain’s attention at the moment. He said a commitment decision is possibly coming in December.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO