Eye On Ag: Fresno State students use new technology to track cow health

On July14th the Fresno Madera Continuum of Care held a press conference to announce the results of the 2022 Point in Time Count of the unhoused population of the City of Fresno, Fresno County and Madera County. Mayor Jerry Dyer and Supervisor Nathan Magsig were there to speak and answer questions. Laura Moreno, Chair of the FMCoC as well as Vice Chair Jody Ketcheside presented the information and data. Two surveys were conducted, the PIT Count and a Housing Inventory Count. The PIT Count was held on February 23, 2022, a particularly cold night. The count was conducted by volunteers to count heads and identify “hot spots” where large concentrations of street family members are. The next day, a second group of volunteers went out to the “hot spots” to conduct detailed interviews. The FMCoC Vice Chair stated that the count “was probably an undercount.” The count is a snapshot of the unhoused population of the city and counties on a single night so extrapolation techniques are then used to estimate numbers and demographic breakdown. Other information used to gather data is from data base records from the Homeless Management Information System, paper surveys from non-HMIS shelters and electronic surveys from volunteers.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO