Monroe County, MI

Driver ejected from vehicle in fatal I-75 crash

By Nathan Clark
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was killed early Thursday on I-75 when his car was forced off the freeway and crashed into a median barrier. Boyd Burton Jr., 71, of Walbridge Ohio, died July 14,...

www.mlive.com

wlen.com

Police: Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle in Adrian Thursday Night

Adrian, MI- A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Division Street in Adrian late Thursday night. City of Adrian Police Chief Vince Emrick told WLEN News in an email that a person was riding a bike northbound on Division Street near Dawes Street at around 11pm. A vehicle struck...
ADRIAN, MI
sent-trib.com

BG man injured in motorcycle crash

A Bowling Green man was taken by air ambulance to a Toledo hospital after being involved in a crash Thursday. John Bardsley, 49, was operating a 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the area of King and Pargillis roads at 6:56 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to a Wood County Sheriff's Office report.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo police, state troopers seize ATVs

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces Saturday to crack down on illegal use of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles. Any illegal use of off-road vehicles should be reported to the regional dispatch non-emergency number at 419-255-8443 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
TOLEDO, OH
Walbridge, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Burton, OH
City
Burton, MI
City
South Rockwood, MI
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Walbridge, OH
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Monroe County, MI
Monroe County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Monroe County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
#I 75#Traffic Accident#Beaumont Trenton Hospital
CBS Detroit

Man, 46, Facing Charges In Shooting Death Of Wife In Ray Township

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A man is charged in connection with the shooting death of his wife last week in Ray Township. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with felony murder, assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and felonious assault. He was arraigned on Friday in 42-1 District Court. Matthew Mollicone (credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office) A 36-year-old man involved in the shooting was released pending further investigation. Authorities say on July 12, Mollicone and his wife, Kimberly, 49, arrived...
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI
13abc.com

Defiance County man killed in crash

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Defiance is dead after crashing his SUV Saturday evening in Williams County. Benjamin J. Gurwell, 58, drove off the left side of the US Route 20 Alternate at the intersection of State Route 107 in Jefferson Township and hit a pole, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

Overnight water rescue in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — At approximately 3:30 a.m. early Sunday, Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call regarding an overturned vessel. Two subjects were reported to be in the water, with the caller being one of those victims. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit was activated, while area Fire Departments and the United States Coast Guard responded to the area.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Barricade situation at Senior Towers in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday around 5 pm, Findlay Police received multiple calls of shots fired from Senior Towers apartments. Officers attempted to make contact with those inside the apartment and received no response. While at the scene possible gunshots were heard from inside the apartment. Officers then began evacuating nearby apartments.
FINDLAY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
13abc.com

Fremont woman facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing man

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fremont woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed a man multiple times over the weekend. On July 17, The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a fight involving a knife on the 7800 block of Fort Street in Pleasant Township.
FREMONT, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Defiance Man Killed In Single Car Crash Near Montpelier

(PRESS RELEASE) Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on July 16, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM. The crash occurred on US Route 20 Alternate at the intersection of State Route 107 in Williams County. Benjamin J....
MONTPELIER, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 rescued from overturned vessel on Lake Erie in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Two people were rescued from an overturned boat on Lake Erie overnight Sunday in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the department’s marine unit was dispatched around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a call from one of the victim’s in the water as he was holding on to a seat cushion.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

71-year-old Boyd Burton Jr. dead, 35-year-old man injured after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County (Monroe County, MI)

71-year-old Boyd Burton Jr. dead, 35-year-old man injured after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County (Monroe County, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 71-year-old Boyd Burton Jr., from Walbridge, Ohio, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision that also injured a 35-year-old man, from Taylor, on early Thursday in Monroe County. The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 75 at approximately 4:47 a.m. near the village of South Rockwood [...]
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

'Horrific accident': Construction worker killed after being struck by bulldozer in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — One man is dead after authorities say he was hit by construction machinery while working at a job site in Macomb County Friday morning. Chesterfield Township police said they were dispatched to an area along New Center Boulevard near I-94 and 21 Mile just after 11 a.m. after receiving a call about a construction worker who was injured after being struck by a bulldozer.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

