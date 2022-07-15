ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Wildlife painting workshop with Dallen Lambson set for next month

By Pocatello Art Center
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — The Pocatello Art Center is hosting a two-day wildlife oil painting workshop on Aug. 12 and 13. The instructor is famous wildlife artist Dallen Lambson, and the workshop will...

www.idahostatejournal.com

98.3 The Snake

Tour Infamous 1916 Murder Site In Cave Northeast Of Twin Falls

For Idaho fans of the macabre looking for a spooky adventure that can easily be pulled off in the same day, located 200 miles northeast of Twin Falls is the site of one of the state's most gruesome discoveries. The headless torso of an early twentieth-century wanted man baffled investigators for more than 100 years, and one of the area's charitable groups started offering tours of the creepy cave in 2021.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Lots of events this week at the Bannock County Event Center

Triple T Productions and the POWMIA Awareness Rally are back at the Bannock County Event Center this week for their annual events. The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Grocery Outlet opens in Idaho Falls

Grocery Outlet, a well-known food price discounter, opened its 11th store in Idaho Falls on July 14. The store is located at 2455 E. 25th St., just east of the Grand Teton Mall in the 16,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Big Deal Outlet. The next nearest Grocery Outlet location by distance is in Hailey and ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local disc golfer plays 200 holes in 24 hours for a cause

Pocatello resident Tyvan Clark played 200 holes of disc golf in 24 hours on Monday to raise money to help cover the cost of his late friend’s funeral. Local businesses from throughout Pocatello donated money and items for Clark to raffle off. By midday Monday, he had already raised nearly $400 for his friend’s family. Clark’s friend, Kailey Nichols, passed away in June. He said her health had been impacted...
POCATELLO, ID
Pocatello, ID
Entertainment
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Pocatello, ID
Idaho State Journal

Deleta Skating sold to new owners Envision Escape Rooms

POCATELLO — Envision Escape Rooms is the new owner of Deleta Skating & Family Fun Center in Pocatello, meaning upgrades, new offerings and slight changes are soon to come for the skating rink. The family-run business, started by Sloan Dalley and her husband, Josh Dalley, announced its acquisition of Deleta on Facebook on Wednesday. Envision Escape Rooms opened in September and has grown quite a following in the Pocatello area....
eastidahonews.com

Idahoan Foods “Mashed In America Tour” comes to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Save room at lunch because Idahoan Foods is giving away free mashed potatoes. The Mashed in America Tour by Idahoan Foods will stop at Broulims in Idaho Falls on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The tour will also stop by Albertsons on 17th & Holmes on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Major rebuild of I-15, I-86 system in Pocatello set to begin

POCATELLO — Preliminary work on the Idaho Transportation Department’s project to rebuild the Interestate 15 System Interchange is set to begin. Originally built sixty years ago, the design needs to be updated to handle greater traffic volumes and to replace aging bridges that are reaching the end of their life.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

New esthetics business Sassy Looks joins J & Company salon

POCATELLO — J & Company Salon recently added to its new family. A month before Cathline Hess even graduated from her esthetics program, she was popping into beauty salons, marketing herself as a potential esthetician eager to work. Some salons turned her away, not needing to expand, while others did standing interviews on the spot.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Ross, Donald Leo

Donald Ross Leo Ross Donald L. Ross, 76 passed away of lung cancer on July 14, 2022 with his loving family at his side. Don grew up in the Eden and Hazelton area. He graduated from Valley View High School where he met his lovely wife, Landa "CheeDee" Wells. They both attended Idaho State University. Soon after graduation they married, and Don started work at FMC. Don and Landa raised their three children: Noelle, Ryan, and Erin at their home in the Tyhee area. They were active in 4-H, the Motorcycle Riding Club, and their children's activities. Don's wife of 36 years passed away with cancer in 2000. In the same year FMC closed and his job ended after 34 years. Don attended ISU to update his skills. His life changed in so many ways. He enjoyed being at the University and started working at Pond Student Union in 2004 for the next 15 years. Don met his lovely wife Susan and they married in the fall of 2004, enjoying 18 years of new adventures. After retirement, Don became active in the Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen making huge strides to keep the local riding trails clear and safe for all. He enjoyed trail rides with the Over the Hill Gang. Don is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Noelle (Chuck) Lawless, Ryan Ross, and Erin Millward; four grandchildren, Alexa Millward, Lukas Millward, Taylor Bruce, and Grayson Bruce; and brother, Ronald (Nichole) Ross who lives in Romania. Donald will be missed by all his friends at ISU, FMC, Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen, Over the Hill Gang, and Christ's Church, and the Cedars Condominiums. Services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. There will be no viewing. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
POCATELLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Red Flag Warning Begins At 1 PM In Twin Falls And Surrounding Areas

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 1 pm until 9 pm tonight. The warning reaches Twin Falls and surrounding areas. Red Flag Warning will begin for the east Salmon River Mountains, Salmon, Lemhi, and Lost River Range, Challis, Twin Falls north of the Snake River, and Idaho Falls. These areas, due to low humidity, will have an increased risk of fire. Gusty winds reaching up to 35 miles per hour gusts could cause the quick spread of fires.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Margean Jones Stoddard celebrates 90th birthday

Mom will turn 90 on July 30. She was born in Idaho Falls on July 20, 1932, to Leo and Orilla Farnsworth. She is the youngest of eight children. She attended grade school in Blackfoot and Rupert. She moved to Victor to finish her schooling and graduated from Teton High School.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Trailer catches fire behind business

IDAHO FALLLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department made sure a trailer fire doesn't spread into something worse. Monday afternoon, smoke started coming out of this trailer bed which is being used as a dumpster for E-Cyclers of Idaho. The business repairs electronics. The owner did not known...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

'HERD OF HOPE': Pocatello High School staff, students rally behind paraprofessional diagnosed with cancer

POCATELLO — “Shock” is the single word that came to the mind of a paraprofessional at Pocatello High School when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in January. And although the “rollercoaster ride” for Karen Suess was still in its infancy, the word shock wouldn’t even come close to describing her reaction when the school rallied behind her throughout the year to ensure she felt supported.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dangerous fugitive arrested in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A wanted registered sex offender was arrested by Pocatello police Sunday. Jonathan Jacob Ish, Jr., 41, was taken into custody just after 12:15 p.m., according to Pocatello police spokeswoman Jene Purman. Ish was wanted for violating federal probation connected to a 2014 sex crime conviction. The U.S....
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Fire Weather Warning & Wind Advisory

RED FLAG FIRE WARNING FOR VALLEY AND CENTRAL MOUNTAINS. LAKE WIND AND WIND ADVISORIES AS WELL - GUSTS UP TO 50MPH WITH SUSTAINED WINDS OF 30MPH INTO THE AFTERNOON. FIRE WEATHER REMAINS A CONCERN WITH FIRES ALREADY BURNING INTO SALMON-CHALLIS NATIONAL FOREST. DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP, NEWLY UPDATED!! TRACK STORMS AND WINDS INTO THE SUMMER.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Deputies increasing bike, foot patrol amid high gas prices

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office has increased its bike and foot patrol recently as a way to help cut agency costs amid exorbitantly high gas prices. Gas prices have been above $5.00 in the Pocatello area for several weeks, causing a ripple effect of pain at the pump for everyone who drives regularly, including local law enforcement patrol officers and deputies. While the sheriff's office has always had bike patrol...
POCATELLO, ID

