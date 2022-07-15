ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Boost Your Website with Content Delivery Networks

By Jacob Loveless
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7d0m_0gh0YJuy00

If you have ever considered using a Content Delivery Network (CDN) for your website, you've probably encountered the question of their impact on organic search rankings. Some people are convinced storing a copy of your website on an external server is bad for organic search rankings, while others believe it helps increase page load time and user experience.

This article breaks down CDNs and how they solve website problems and benefit your business.

Understanding website problems

In order to improve the user experience, Google prioritizes websites with fast load times and considers website speed as one of its most important ranking factors. According to Google, when a website's page load time goes from 1 second to 3 seconds, the probability of a visitor bouncing away from the page increases by 32%. A high bounce rate means people are not spending enough time on your content.

A good way to fix this is through "lazy loading" images, which defers the loading of images on a page to a later point when those images are needed. Minimizing CSS and JavaScript are also helpful, but none of these solutions fix a primary cause of poor site speed: server location.

For example, let's say a company has its servers in Europe. There's a high probability someone in Norway will have faster access to the website than someone in North America. The farther a web visitor is from your server, the longer it takes for them to access (view, read, or download) your content. This is why we need Content Delivery Networks.

What are Content Delivery Networks?

Content Delivery Networks, or CDNs, are geographically distributed servers working together to aid in the fast delivery of website content. This process works by caching your website's static content (text and images) and storing it on several servers across the world. Essentially, CDNs work together to deliver fast web content.

With a CDN, when a user requests your web page, the nearest server receives it and sends back a copy of the page to the user. Therefore, there's a reduction in time between request and delivery as the website doesn't need to fetch content from the origin server, which could be oceans away.

Apart from faster content delivery, CDNs help optimize your content for search engines by constantly updating your cached content and removing duplicate content. This ensures the version of your website is the same across all servers.

Benefits of using Content Delivery Networks

1. Faster page load speed

Consumers don't like waiting more than 5 seconds for a website. Every additional second after that results in a drop in conversion rates. Additionally, 70% of consumers admit that page speed impacts their willingness to buy from a business.

If your website takes a long time to load, people will leave. By using a CDN, the copies of your website are stored on servers around the world. This way, visitors can access it from the nearest server and increase your website's page load time while reducing the delay between server response and user action.

2. Reduced bounce rate

Bounce rate is the percentage of visitors who visit a single page on your website without visiting other pages or without taking an action, such as clicking on a link or making a purchase. According to Google, a page load time above 10 seconds influences the chances of visitors bouncing off your website by 123%. Common reasons for high bounce rates include terrible content, bad design and poor user experience.

Slow load times are also a contributing factor. You can fix this by using a CDN to cache your website and serve it faster to visitors. Additionally, you can use a CDN to work on other areas of your website — like optimizing your images and creating quality content — to reduce bounce rates.

3. Increased dwell time for user experience optimization

"Dwell time," also known as "time on site," is the time it takes for someone to return to the search engine after visiting your website. To Google, this time reflects the user's experience interacting with your website. Therefore, the longer someone spends on your website before going back to the search engine, the better. To increase your dwell time, use a CDN to optimize your on-demand web assets for visitors as soon as they land on your website.

4. Better image optimization

Because websites have difficulty rendering visual assets, images are one of the main causes of poor organic rankings. Using a CDN converts your images into a better format, like WebP, making them easier to store on the edge server. This results in your website having a quicker load time and better user interaction.

Using CDNs for Ecommerce websites

Ecommerce aims to break location barriers by making goods readily available to everyone anywhere in the world. To make this happen, every second matters. Walmart found that for every one-second improvement in page load times, its conversion rate increased by 2%, with the highest conversion occurring between page load times of 0 and 2 seconds.

Considering ecommerce businesses aim to serve a global audience, delivering an excellent website experience becomes a priority as it impacts the business's bottom line. By using CDNs, businesses can deliver a wonderful omnichannel experience across all points of sale on the web, irrespective of their location.

CDNs offer reliability over traditional approaches to ecommerce as they handle traffic better. This protects your online store from crashing during periods when there's a high surge in traffic, such as during the holiday shopping season.

Additionally, the foundation of CDNs makes them a good investment for ecommerce businesses, especially if faced with a security breach. Since most of the website's content is pre-cached, cyberattacks on the store would have little to no effect on the back end, thus protecting personal consumer data such as account logins and credit card information.

Business Strategies, Entrepreneurial Advice & Inspiring Stories are all in one place. Explore the new Entrepreneur Bookstore.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

5 Project Management Systems to Streamline Your Business Processes

Inefficient business processes can hamper your team's productivity and waste time, which adds up to a lot of lost revenue each year. Fortunately, the right project management software can make your entire organization operate more efficiently. Project management software allows you to organize your project's planning, scheduling, and execution within...
SOFTWARE
Entrepreneur

The 4 Pillars of SEO You Need to Know

Search engine optimization (SEO) can seem like a headache. But if you're a business owner, it can be one of the best ways to get your business found online. It provides a source of regular organic traffic that's more cost-effective than other sources. And trust me, once you finally figure...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Delivery Network#Web Content#Javascript
Entrepreneur

4 Key Opportunities to Leverage in Fintech and Beyond

The pandemic has transformed the way people live and businesses operate. While many industries had to adjust their processes to adapt to a new normal, some thrived thanks to their digital model. A great example of one that thrived is financial technology, or fintech, which uses technology to deliver banking and financial services.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
Entrepreneur

3 Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Trade Despite Higher Prices

Consumer discretionary goods have been bearing the brunt of GDP growth contraction and declining consumer sentiment. However, the sector has still managed to outperform the broader market. Therefore, quality consumer discretionary stocks Mannatech (MTEX), Pandora (PANDY), and The Procter & Gamble (PG), which are rated Buy in our proprietary rating system, could be ideal trading options despite soaring prices. Keep reading….
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

These 5 Freelance Jobs Are Being Transformed by AI

Modern technology has, without a doubt, reduced the need for as many people on factory floors, behind the counter at banks and in so many areas, across industries and occupations. Factory floors and warehouses are now being operated by robots. In fact — those robots, in the case of Tesla, are also being made by robots!
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

SNAP Is up 8%. Will the Stock Be Able to Recover Completely?

SNAP has gained 8.4% over the past month based on an analyst's rating upgrade and the expected removal of TikTok from Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. However, given its lower-than-industry profitability and stretched valuation, can SNAP keep recovering? Read on to learn our view…. Snap Inc. (SNAP)...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Local SEO Has a Surprising Impact on Your Business. Here's How to Use It

While globalization has significantly changed the marketplace, many businesses start building their success by selling to local customers. The yellow pages may have once been a business necessity, but online search engines have taken over. That is why local Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has become one of the most important keys to business success, regardless of location or company scale.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) is the poster child for why the pandemic was both a blessing and a curse for some companies. Born out of necessity, a surge in demand for e-commerce technology drove the Canadian commerce platform provider's stock as high as $1,762.90 in November 2021. Since difficult, if not impossible, quarterly comparisons rolled around, it's been all downhill.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Why Transit Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Is Here to Stay

Conventional forms of advertising — print, radio and television — are no longer the most effective channels of communication. Historically, mass advertising supposedly worked, perhaps because we didn't know any better. But in this digital age, personalization and targeting are the only things that matter. They are also the key pillars used to determine the success of any marketing campaign.
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

2 Oversold Stocks Investors Will Want to Buy Before They Blast Off

The stock market sell-offs triggered by macroeconomic and geopolitical issues since the beginning of the year have driven many quality stocks into the oversold territory. So, it could be wise to invest in oversold stocks Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Comcast (CMCSA), which have solid rebound potential. Let's discuss…. The...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

How My Company Won Over VCs, and Where It Actually Got Us

The path for any startup to successfully move up to the next level invariably means securing VC funding. That's a given, but what does it really mean in practice for your business, and what can you gain — aside from cold, hard investment dollars — from talking to VCs as you strive to grow?
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

It's Time to Shift Your Advertising Budget to Outdoor Media. Here's Why and How to Do It.

The state of advertising is experiencing massive shifts. TV impressions are shrinking, the cost of digital channels is rising, and new privacy protocols have left digital and mobile attribution in shambles. Advertisers feel the effects of this "new normal" in declining campaign performance. It's not ideal circumstances, but the situation underscores how advertisers need to diversify their marketing mix or risk falling behind their competition. Fortunately, the advertising landscape has plenty of opportunity, especially when incorporating out-of-home (OOH) advertising.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Complacency Kills Your Business. Here's How to Fight It.

A booming business is something to celebrate. Despite dismal headlines related to the pandemic, rising inflation, shortages and pressure on supply chains, many businesses in the U.S. have not only persevered but found success. In fact, the majority of businesses are growing. A survey by Guidant on 2022 small business...
SMALL BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy