'This warms my heart': NC 5-year-old with cancer gets backyard entertainment space

EMBED <> More Videos NC 5-year-old battling cancer gets own backyard playground

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 5-year-old North Carolina girl with cancer is going to have a big smile on her face.

Friday, volunteers from the Roc Solid Foundation, State Farm, RestorePro and Safelight worked together to build Julia her very own backyard entertainment space.

"This warms my heart," her father Kris Bengenson said. "We continually get reminded as a family-- community-- this is for our daughter. She's 5; she's going through a hard time...she needs a place to play and have fun."

Julia loves gardening, Legos, the Carolina Hurricanes and much more. She's battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia but continues to push forward and inspire those around her.

Roc Solid Foundation has built more than 500 playsets across the country for children battling medical conditions. Julia's build is just the latest in an ongoing mission to fill those children with hope and happiness.