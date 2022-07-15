Whitecaps: Tickets to Saturday's 'Star Wars Night' almost sold out

Star Wars Night returns to LMCU Ballpark after a two-season hiatus this weekend, and tickets are almost sold out!

The West Michigan Whitecaps says the team will don jerseys themed after The Mandalorian at this year's special event. Meanwhile, fans are welcome to interact with characters from a galaxy far, far away!

The game is scheduled to start Saturday, July 16 at 6:35 p.m.

“We love to brag that the Star Wars Nights celebrated at ballparks around the country today originated here with the Whitecaps in 2006,” says VP & General Manager Jim Jarecki. “This season is special because we couldn’t celebrate Star Wars the past two seasons. It’s back and West Michigan is ready.”

Want to own a piece of Whitecaps history after the game? The jerseys worn at Saturday’s game will be auctioned off online .

Purchase tickets here before they sell out!

