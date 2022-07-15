ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, CA

Woman killed, two children hurt in solo crash on I-8 in Alpine

By City News Service
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 35-year-old motorist was killed and two young girls injured Friday when the SUV they were in crashed on Intestate 8 in eastern San Diego County, authorities reported.

The Lakeside woman lost control of the Chevrolet Tahoe for unknown reasons about 8:30 a.m. while she and the children, ages 3 and 9, were traveling west through Alpine, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle veered into an unpaved center median west of Tavern Road, overturned, tumbled down an embankment and came to rest on the eastbound side of the freeway.

The unrestrained driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene of the accident, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

Paramedics took the children -- who had been riding in the back seat of the SUV, the younger one secured in a car seat and the other wearing a seat belt -- to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego for treatment of moderately serious injuries, the spokesman said.

The cause of the wreck was under investigation.

This is developing story please check back for updates.

ABC 10 News KGTV

Grieving family searches for good Samaritans after deadly Alpine crash

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) - An East County family is in search of some good Samaritans who rescued two girls, after a crash in Alpine that killed their mother. Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, on Interstate 8, just west of Tavern road, Bonnie Baum Roth, 35, had just left home in her SUV with her daughters, Roxie, 3, and Moxie, 9. They were headed to Long Beach for a dance competition.
