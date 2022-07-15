ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Republicans surpass Democrats for the first time in Kentucky history

By Ryland Barton
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrmHR_0gh0Xv3R00 Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats for the first time in Kentucky history, according to the latest tally from the State Board of Elections .

The development comes after years of Republican electoral victories in Kentucky and dwindling returns for Democrats.

Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, celebrated the news in a statement, saying “the birthplace of Lincoln has finally aligned with the party of Lincoln.”

“Today is a grand day for all of us in the Grand Old Party who have worked so hard for so long to advance our goals of limited government and personal responsibility,” Adams said.

Adams added that to govern effectively, “Republican candidates must appeal beyond our base to the 55% of voters who are not Republicans.”

Republicans still don’t account for a majority of registered voters in the state, just about 45%. Democrats, Independents and members of other political parties make up the other 55%.

There are now 1,612,060 registered Republicans in Kentucky compared to 1,609,569 Democrats, giving the GOP an advantage of 2,491 voters.

Democrats dominated Kentucky politics for most of the 20 th century, but Republicans have been increasingly successful at the ballot box.

The GOP currently controls five out of six congressional seats, both U.S. Senate seats, 75% of both state legislative chambers and five of Kentucky’s seven constitutional offices, including attorney general, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner, state auditor and treasurer.

Democrats clung to their party registration advantage for years, though the state hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1996, and hasn’t sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since Wendell Ford’s last victory in 1992.

Republican successes were initially reserved to federal elections, but the party began nabbing more state and local elections over the last decade—securing control of the state House of Representatives for the first time in nearly a century in 2016 , and controlling most of the statewide constitutional offices for the last two election cycles.

But surprises happen. Despite the GOP momentum, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin lost his reelection bid in 2019 by about 5,000 votes to current Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The results were widely attributed to Bevin’s unpopularity, even among Republicans, after years of controversial fights with teachers , French literature majors and his own lieutenant governor .

GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement after the news, noting that when he was first elected in 1984, Democrats had 1.3 million voters compared to Republicans’ 525,000.

“Congratulations to all my fellow Republicans who have worked so hard and so long to make this historic day possible,” he said. “This is great news for the Commonwealth but it’s just the beginning.”

Comments / 71

Johnny Cox
3d ago

I am also not a Mitch fan, but I have had to vote for him in the general election everytime because the Democrat was a 1000 times worse. I can't remember the last I voted for him in a primary election. Far as the Republicans Taking the majority, it is about time that the people of Kentucky came to their senses, and realized that the Democrats of ol do not exist anymore. I have never agreed with most of the policies of the Democrats, but they were a few candidates I would vote for, back in the day, granted they were conservative Democrats. I used to work with a bunch of people that were die hard Democrats and now they have not only left the party they seem to hate them now. It has gone so far as, one of the guy's I worked with called and apologized for the way he treated me because I was a Republican. I guess you could say I was a Republican before Republican was cool.

Reply
37
Carl W. Landers
3d ago

I think the Democrats are going to have to take a real good look at the socialist policies and what they cause, they thought by flooding our border with illegal aliens that they would be set for life in a republican would never be elected however what they failed to realize what's the fact that the majority of the ones coming over are Christians totally against abortion, and totally against a godless society that the Democrats have been pushing and I think the election not just in Kentucky but throughout the US with the exception of New York and California and Illinois are going to be overwhelming Republican pickups.

Reply
27
James Morgan
3d ago

Kentucky has grown tired of lagging behind. Therefore they have decided that Democrat rule is not the way to go. The death grip the Democrat party has had on this state is about over.

Reply
21
