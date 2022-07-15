ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Phil Murphy pushes bipartisanship as he takes helm at NGA

By Carly Sitrin
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8G2e_0gh0XtHz00

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday took the helm of the National Governors Association, launching his term with a message of bipartisanship and commitment to address youth mental health issues.

Murphy, a self-styled diplomatic progressive, has been steadily raising his national profile in recent months, fueling rumors that he could be a potential 2024 candidate should President Joe Biden decide not to seek a second term.

Murphy’s NGA speech on Friday in Portland, Maine, emphasized themes of bipartisanship and finding “common ground” between red states and blue states.

“I do not expect that, over the course of the next year, any of us are going to take off our hats as either ‘Democrats’ or ‘Republicans.’ In fact, I know we each wear these hats, and the respective underlying ideals they espouse — with great pride,” Murphy said, according to prepared remarks. “But I ask that we endeavor to look below these hats — and at each other’s faces — and recognize that we are partisans third, governors second, and Americans first and foremost.”

Murphy’s wife, Tammy Murphy, will also serve as chair of the NGA’s Governors’ Spouses’ Program with a goal to “eliminate our country’s maternal and infant health crisis,” an issue she’s championed in New Jersey.

As NGA chair, Murphy said he will make addressing youth mental health needs his core initiative.

The initiative’s “four core pillars” will focus on “prevention and resilience building, increasing awareness and reducing stigma, access and affordability of quality treatment and care, and caregiver and educator training and support,” his office said.

A Murphy spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions regarding how he would carry out the initiative or any specific policy proposals he’s promoting.

Murphy said he plans to “leverage innovative funding” to help shore up the mental health workforce and reduce stigma by committing to “back [struggling youth] up with access through education, helplines, and necessary state services centered on empathy,” according to his prepared remarks.

Comments / 2

Related
POLITICO

Great, another N.J. governor with national ambitions

New Jersey’s governor is now the governor of governors. Well, not really. But Phil Murphy is now the chair of the National Governors Association, and given that there’s not a whole lot of direct power that comes with the role, most of the coverage of his ascendancy is focused on what it means for his presidential ambitions. I don’t think it will increase his visibility to the general public, but maybe a bit in national politics.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Rand Paul lights into McConnell over 'secret' judicial deal

All is not well in Kentucky’s Senate delegation. Sen. Rand Paul unloaded on fellow Republican Mitch McConnell for the Senate GOP leader’s handling of an anti-abortion judicial nomination, criticizing McConnell for refusing to consult with him about abandoned nominee Chad Meredith. The White House pulled Meredith’s nomination last week, with both McConnell and administration officials blaming Paul for refusing to sign off.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
POLITICO

Sanders says Manchin ‘sabotaged the president's agenda’

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday blasted Sen. Joe Manchin for what he called “sabotaging” President Joe Biden’s agenda by rejecting Democrats’ party-line spending bill last week. “He has sabotaged the president’s agenda,” Sanders (I-Vt.) said on ABC’s “This Week.”. Manchin’s reluctance to...
wmay.com

Pritzker Rips DeSantis In Speech To Florida Democrats

His campaign says he’s not running for anything but a second term as governor, but Governor JB Pritzker clearly wants to make an impression on national politics. Pritzker was the featured speaker Saturday at a Florida Democratic Party gathering. Pritzker… who some say could be a potential presidential candidate in 2024… took shots at Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis, who is also believed to have White House aspirations.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tammy Murphy
penncapital-star.com

N.J. panel may explore loosening mail-in ballot election challenge rule

TRENTON, N.J. — An independent legislative panel tasked with recommending revisions to state law plans to explore changes to a provision that bars election challenges due to certain vote-by-mail processing errors. That provision, which states that “no elections shall be held to be invalid due to any irregularity or...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.10.22

In Winners and Losers, we salute Mary McLeod Bethune, but Erick Aguilar gets a standing boo. Emboldened by polling that shows him with a substantial advantage over fellow Democrat Nikki Fried, Crist set his sights on the big dog. In his first TV ad of this election cycle, Crist ignored...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nga#Bipartisanship#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democrats#Republicans#Americans
billypenn.com

In Philly, Oz gets a taste of cheesesteak politics with a Twitter smackdown from Pat’s

Following a playbook usually adopted by out-of-state presidential contenders, Senate candidate Mehmet Oz last week stopped by Cheesesteak Vegas while visiting Philadelphia. The Republican nominee, who won Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate primary by a margin so slim it required a recount, and who will face Democrat John Fetterman in November, made sure to hit up both Pat’s and Geno’s.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Hispanic voters leaving Democratic Party in NJ? (Opinion)

For many decades political pundits, corporate media voices and local politicians made decisions on certain assumptions based on race and ethnicity. Many political conversations start with the assumption that "black and brown" voters somehow must all be Democratic voters. Given the dismissive nature of so many politicians who take minority votes for granted, not the least of which is the first lady who compared Hispanic voters to "breakfast tacos," many voters are leaving the Democrats.
ELECTIONS
POLITICO

Lawmakers look to put wind in sails of wave energy

WAVE ENERGY — Even before construction has begun on New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm, lawmakers are beginning to look at another form of offshore energy — wave energy. The new state budget includes $500,000 for a wave and tidal energy study and pilot program. — This...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Pittsburgh

Some Republicans organize ad campaign to defeat fellow Republican Doug Mastriano

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Republicans say Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is too extreme for mainstream Republicans.So, they are putting money behind an ad campaign to persuade other Republicans to vote against their party's nominee.It's called the Republican Accountability Project. Based in Washington DC, it's organizing in states like Pennsylvania with competitive elections featuring Republican candidates the project views as extremist."The Republican party used to be the party of small government, personal responsibility," said Dave Kitzinger of Mt. Lebanon. "It's gone away from that now, and we're now totally involved in the culture wars."Kitzinger has been a lifelong Republican, until...
PITTSBURGH, PA
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
238K+
Followers
14K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy