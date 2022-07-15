ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania COVID-19 update: BA.5 variant surges cases to 20,000; hospitalizations, deaths drop

By Eugene Tauber The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Voj5_0gh0XYwq00

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 19,947 additional coronavirus cases this week, a substantial increase from 11,872 cases reported last week in an abbreviated reporting period. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 2,850 cases per day, up 44% from 1,979 reported a week ago, but down 11.6% over the rate 30 days ago.

The week also marked a turning point for the region: BA.5, the most contagious subvariant of omicron, has become the dominant strain in the region, accounting for an estimated 56% of new infections. When added with its close cousin, BA.4, the two highly contagious strains account for three out of four infections in the health care region that includes Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and the Chesapeake region.

[ BA.5, the newest, most contagious coronavirus variant, is in the Lehigh Valley ]

To date, there have been 3.04 million infections statewide.

The Lehigh Valley’s case rates have closely mirrored statewide trends over the past two months, with both markedly lower than national rates. But with the new highly contagious strains in the air, all three rates are rising.

Despite the increasing transmission rates, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level tool has not increased the number of counties deemed highly impacted by the disease beyond the three listed last week: Clinton, Juniata and Lycoming.

There are now 24 counties — including almost all in The Morning Call’s coverage region and southeast Pennsylvania — in the medium impact category. Berks County remains one of 40 Pennsylvania counties still in the low impact category, meaning that all but the most vulnerable people do not need to take protective actions.

The recommendation for those in medium impact areas is that those in a household where someone is at higher risk for severe illness — cancer patients; those on immunosuppressive medications; people with chronic kidney, liver or lung disease; or those with cystic fibrosis or diabetes, among other conditions — should consider masking indoors and avoiding crowds when possible.

Deaths

There were 48 additional deaths reported over the past week, with another 80 deaths added to the cumulative total for the state from other time periods. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 6.9, compared with 7.9 a week ago, a decrease of 12.7% in the last seven days. Pennsylvania has recorded 45,949 deaths since March 2020.

Vaccinations

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show:

There are 8.92 million fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania, accounting for 69.7% of the population. An additional 2.12 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 23.89 million shots have been put into the arms of 11.04 million people, or 86.3% of the state’s residents.

Included in those statewide numbers are 484,065 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 71.8% of the local population. In total, 563,040 locals have received 1,247,273 shots in the arm, accounting for 83.5% of the Valley’s population.

An average of 5,240 vaccinations are being administered to Pennsylvania residents each day, according to CDC data. Of those, 1,409 are first doses. The number of total vaccinations per day is down 62% over the last 30 days. The number of first doses being given per day is down 50.3% over the last 30 days.

Hospitalizations

There were 1,036 people hospitalized according to the latest report, with 130 in intensive care, and 38 on ventilators. Statewide hospitalizations have decreased 11.9% over the last week, and are down 23.5% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 39 COVID-19 patients, including six in intensive care, and three on ventilators. Local hospitalizations have decreased 25.5% over the last week, and are down 27% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the five-county region including Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill and Monroe report 49 patients, with 9 in intensive care, and five on ventilators. Regional hospitalizations have decreased 53.5% over the last week, and are down 56.5% in the last 30 days.

Lehigh Valley

Cases: 1,033 additional case reports, with 561 in Lehigh County, 472 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 183,651.

Deaths: Two new deaths in Lehigh County. That brings the total to 2,405 (1,277 in Lehigh, and 1,128 in Northampton).

