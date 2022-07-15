ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Lifelong Clarksville and Fort Campbell leader, Wendell Gilbert dies at 91

By Chris Davis
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lifelong leader in Clarksville and Fort Campbell has died. Retired Brigadier General Wendell Gilbert was 91 years old.

After graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point, Gilbert served 27 years in the U.S. Army — including serving as the 101st Airborne Division Artillery Commander and the Division's Chief of Staff.

After retiring from the Army, he served as Vice President for Development at Austin Peay State University where he helped with fundraising and growing the university.

Gilbert also served as the first ever Tennessee Commissioner of Homeland Security shortly after the 9/11 Terror Attacks. He went on to become the Chief of Staff for former Tennessee Governor Don Sundquist.

He also served as President of the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce, Clarksville Rotary Club and Leadership Clarksville.

Gilbert died this week at the Tennessee Veterans Home named in his honor.

He will be laid to rest Saturday.

