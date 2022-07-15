ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro restaurants rank among best in nation for outdoor seating

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRaAE_0gh0XA0e00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — While it may be a little hot for outdoor dining right now, once the heat breaks a little, Greensboro has some of the top outdoor dining options in the nation!

Reservation website OpenTable released a ranking of the best restaurants for outdoor dining based on “verified” US reviews between May of 2021 and April of 2022.

Check out more good eating in the Piedmont Triad!

North Carolina took four spots on the list, and two of those restaurants are popular Greensboro haunts!

Both Green Valley Grill and Print Works Bistro featured on the list, their outdoor dining experiences delighting hundreds of customers.

Sunset Terrace at Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville and The Oyster Rock Waterfront Seafood in Calabash rounded out the North Carolina winners.

“The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating,” OpenTable said in their news release. “Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews, for which ‘outdoor dining’ was selected as a special feature.”

North Carolina snags victories in US Open Beer Championship 2022

The Triad is no stranger to high quality, nationally recognized food. Two Piedmont Triad restaurants were recognized as part of Yelp’s 100 best places to eat in 2022 and chefs from Greensboro and Winston-Salem have garnered the attention of the James Beard awards.

California took home the most wins in the “outdoor dining” category, with 37.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem Dash takes "flight" this weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Get ready for a crazy, fun promotional event at the Winston-Salem Dash game this Friday July 22nd. The "flights" night is paying homage to our states rich craft beer and aviation industry. "We took the 'First In Flight' branding and celebrated it with our local breweries,"...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
California State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Greensboro, NC
Food & Drinks
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
City
Calabash, NC
Greensboro, NC
Restaurants
Greensboro, NC
Sports
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Pride unveils 2022 festival logo

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The nonprofit organization that brings the city Greensboro Pride, Alternative Resources of the Triad, is unveiling its 2022 festival logo. The logo has rainbows on the top left and bottom right corner that reads "celebrating 15 years." This is the first year Greensboro Pride opened its...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Returning from a long vacation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, my family just returned from a week at the beach. It was wonderful. The beach at Oak Island was pristine and we had some of the best family time during this vacation that we have ever had. But you know that feeling I had last...
GREENSBORO, NC
The News & Observer

These 4 NC restaurants rank among nation’s best places for outdoor dining. Here’s why

North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s “best restaurants for outdoor dining,” a new report finds. With views ranging from mountains to the water, it might not be a surprise that four places in the state were recognized as having top al fresco dining experiences. The eateries earning nods from the restaurant reservation website OpenTable:
GREENSBORO, NC
The News & Observer

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’? We did some sleuthing.

Almost four years after it first hit bookshelves, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” is debuting on the big screen Friday. Since its release, the “Crawdads” book has captivated readers around the world, spending more than 160 weeks on the New York Times’ best sellers list to-date. Now, moviegoers will flock to theaters to see the people and places of the novel come to life in the film, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as protagonist Kya, also known as the “Marsh Girl.” The movie soundtrack features a song by Taylor Swift called “Carolina.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
WSOC Charlotte

PHOTOS: Mooresville equestrian estate hits market at nearly $16M

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Mooresville estate carrying a price tag of nearly $16 million tops the charts in the Charlotte region as the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale — and it isn’t found on Lake Norman. That rural property — an equestrian estate spanning more than 140 acres — is between Mooresville and China Grove in Rowan County.
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

ZZ Top rolling through Greensboro next month

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Everyone’s favorite sharp-dressed men are rolling through Greensboro next month. ZZ Top will play the White Oak Ampitheatre on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. as part of their Raw Whisky Tour. The tour marks the first period of extended touring the band has embarked on since the death of longtime […]
GREENSBORO, NC
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCUs Are Located In North Carolina?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Outdoor Dining#Dining In#Us Open#Food Drink#Opentable#Print Works Bistro#Sunset Terrace#Omni Grove Park Inn#Piedmont Triad#Yelp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX8 News

Do you have a soft place to nap for Shelby?

(WGHP) — This snuggly, sweet girl is looking for a lap to call home! Shelby is a 5-year-old foxhound mix who just loves snuggles and hugs. She’s house and crate trained and the folks at Red Dog Farm think she’ll make a wonderful addition to the right home. She has a foster brother who she […]
GREENSBORO, NC
carolinajournal.com

First Lanternfly spotted in NC, sparking concern for ag industry

In June the first Spotted Lanternfly sighting in North Carolina happened in Forsyth County. In a news release, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the spotting occurred near Interstate 40 in Kernersville. Spotted Lanternflies have been a problem ever since they were first identified in 2014 in Pennsylvania. The...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy