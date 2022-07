DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Fire says that the evidence is pointing toward an accidental fire in the kitchen to be the cause of the late-night fire. DFD says they received the call at around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday night of heavy smoke coming out of the back and the sides of Zack’s Family Restaurant in Dothan.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO