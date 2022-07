We are certainly ready to see what’s next for Magnum and Higgins now that Magnum PI Season 5 is happening. There’s a bit of a wait for new episodes. There was some great news at the end of June. After being cancelled by CBS, Magnum PI found a new home. NBC has ordered two seasons of 10 episodes each, and there is the option for more in the future should the series perform well on the network.

