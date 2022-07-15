ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamo, TX

Local Pop-Up Pizza Shop delivers the perfect pie | Great Day SA

KENS 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWild Yeast, based out of the Alamo City, has...

www.kens5.com

exploremcallen.com

7 Ice Cream McAllen Restaurants to Try As Soon as Popsicle

*All photos courtesy of respective McAllen businesses. Cool down this summer with spontaneous trip to your favorite ice cream spot. If you love looking for new places like we do, we highly recommend trying some of these classic and newer ice cream McAllen restaurants. Classic Ice cream. Joes 52 Flavors...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Sassy cat gets adopted after going viral

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A sassy kitten’s candid may have earned him a one-way ticket out of the shelter. While looking cute and adoptable is usually the move for most kittens at the Humane Society of Harlingen, one kitten named Spicy Chicken Nugget chose violence during his photoshoot. Spicy Chicken Nugget’s photo caught the attention […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Alamo, TX
Alamo, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen ISD: Grab & Go Meals return

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD reminds parents and students Grab & Go Meals will be available this week. The district announced the meals will be made available from July 18 through July 28. Food will be served to all children ages 1 to 18 and need not be a member of McAllen ISD to participate.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

5's Fans for Friends kicks off Monday

Record-breaking heat is hard on everyone but especially older adults, young children and persons with chronic medical conditions. CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the Salvation Army are teaming up to encourage the public to help provide fans to those in need!. For one week, July 18 through July...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Walmart Wellness Day: Here is what you need to know

EDINBURG (ValleyCentral) – Walmart Wellness Day is July 23, customers can receive free health screenings and “affordable” back-to-school immunizations. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walmart pharmacies will offer free glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, and body mass index. Select locations will also offer vision screenings, according to a press release. Pharmacists will administer vaccines for […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Fire Destroys Much Of Don-Wes Flea Market

Investigators are working to confirm what caused the fire that destroyed much of the popular Don-Wes Flea Market in Donna Saturday. The fire apparently broke out next to a nearby RV Park at around 1 p.m. and flames quickly spread to the flea market, burning vendor shops, trailers, and other buildings to the ground. Numerous fire crews from the Mid and Upper Valley rushed in to help battle the blaze. They were also fighting gusty winds and 100 degree temperatures, and the fire burned all afternoon before it was brought under control.
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Billie Eilish encourages fans to vote in midterms

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With nearly half of 18 to 24-year-olds not registered to vote, Billie Eilish partnered with HeadCount to encourage U.S. fans to vote in the midterm election. The collaboration is a part of HeadCount’s “Good To Vote” initiative, which will award a VIP experience including travel to Eilish’s upcoming shows in Australia […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Main Event Brownsville has had best soft opening in company’s history

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The new Main Event entertainment center in Brownsville has had the best soft launch in the company’s history. That is the word from Jace Hinderland, a partner with Elm Creek Real Estate. Hinderland’s firm helped move Main Event into the Sears premises within Sunrise Mall, Brownsville, with a soft launch on July 1.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Multiple crews respond to fire at Don-Wes Flea Market

A massive fire broke out Saturday in Donna at the Don-Wes Flea Market. The smoke could be seen on the expressway from miles away. Drone footage shows the size of the fire that covered the center portion of the outdoor market Saturday afternoon. The property – located near the corner...
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

U.S. Postal Service adds Mariachi stamps

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Postal Service celebrated the sounds of mariachi by adding Mariachi inspired stamps to its collection. The traditional music of Mexico has become widely popular in the United States, and inspired a 20 pane Mariachi Forever stamp unveiling at the 30th Annual Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Expert explains how to get rid of fleas and ticks

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As summer continues, some people may notice an uptick in fleas and ticks on their pets, and experts say this is common during the summer. Ryan Olivo, the co-owner of Guardian Pest Management, said the summer weather causes animals that carry fleas and ticks to spread the pests. “You […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Julius Arredondo Goes From The Grid Iron to the Fair Way

PHARR, TEXAS - You may remember him from last season, Quarterback Julius Arredondo led the PSJA North Raider Football team to the third round of playoffs, stepping in as just a sophomore. During the offseason, his focus shifts to golf. Watch the story above for more:
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Rio Grande City police looking for graffiti vandals

RIO GRANDE CITY (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City police are looking for the people that vandalized city property. Police posted photos online showing the restroom stalls at the Basilio Villareal Park spray painted. If you have any information, contact the RGC Crime Stoppers at (956) 488-8477. If the information...
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

Community reacts to Don-Wes Flea Market fire

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Fire Department confirmed a fire near the Don-Wes Flea Market in Donna. The flames were reported at the Don-Wes Flea Market, near Victoria Road and Business 83, according to the Donna Fire Department. Donna Police confirmed the fire started at about 1 p.m. David Simmons, Donna’s fire chief, confirmed […]
DONNA, TX

