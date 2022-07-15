Local Pop-Up Pizza Shop delivers the perfect pie | Great Day SA

Investigators are working to confirm what caused the fire that destroyed much of the popular Don-Wes Flea Market in Donna Saturday. The fire apparently broke out next to a nearby RV Park at around 1 p.m. and flames quickly spread to the flea market, burning vendor shops, trailers, and other buildings to the ground. Numerous fire crews from the Mid and Upper Valley rushed in to help battle the blaze. They were also fighting gusty winds and 100 degree temperatures, and the fire burned all afternoon before it was brought under control.

