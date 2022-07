Dear Supporters of the Building Unity and the Democracy Tour,. Thank you all who came out last weekend in Fond du Lac, Ripon, and Appleton! What wonderful tour stops we had. With each passing week of the Tour, I am more convinced that we can create the world of our dreams. The hospitality and care that we have been receiving has been so very wonderful! What a source of hope it is to share this project with so many beautiful people all over Wisconsin.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO