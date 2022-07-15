ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

WOMAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED SHOPPING CART INCIDENT

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was jailed after an alleged shopping cart incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 7:30...

kqennewsradio.com

oregontoday.net

Police logs, July 18

According to an entry on the CQPD log for July 14, 2:38 a.m., 2nd & Baxter, 37-year old Joshua David Pratt arrested on warrant charging Unlawful Possession of Meth & Failure to Report as Sex Offender, “Pratt was cited in lieu of custody.”. Disorderly. According to an entry on...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged criminal mischief incident early Thursday. An RPD report said at about 3:50 a.m. the 28-year old was arrested for damaging two signs in the 2500 block of Northeast Edenbower Boulevard. The suspect was allegedly seen ripping signs off the walls and tossing them into a nearby creek. The man was charged with second-degree criminal mischief.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, RESISTING ARREST

A Roseburg woman was jailed for warrants and resisting arrest by Roseburg Police early Thursday. An RPD report said just before 12:50 a.m. the 32-year old was contacted in the 800 block of Northeast Highland Street near the bike path, due to a fire being burned in her camp. An officer was informed that there was a warrant out for the woman’s arrest.
oregontoday.net

Injury Accident, Lane Co., July 18

Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
EUGENE, OR
Roseburg, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Law enforcement issues 125 citations at Oregon County Fair

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Department issued 125 citations in the Veneta area around the Oregon County Fair between July 6 and July 11. LCSO said they staffed 88 hours of overtime patrol and enforcement during the fair. Deputies focused on DUIIs, seatbelt violations and speeding among other things to prevent serious car crashes. Deputies also assisted Lane fire authority with calls for service in the area.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Missing woman in Wilderville area

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from the Wilderville area. Jayme Murphy, age 33, was last seen Thursday at her home in the 100 block of Redland Drive. She is a white woman who is 5′2 and 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN WHO WAS PAINTING BIKE PATH YELLOW

Roseburg Police cited a man who was painting a section of the bike path, early Thursday. An RPD report said just after 2:40 a.m. an officer contacted the 32-year old under the Rowe Street bridge. When the officer asked the suspect why he was painting the path yellow, the man stated it was to prevent bicyclists from hitting him. The officer observed a nearby painting which said, “I heart Roseburg”. The man admitted to being responsible for that painting as well. The suspect was cited for second-degree criminal mischief.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Wanted man found at campsite, arrested after trying to escape into river

WESTFIR, Ore. — A man wanted for burglarizing a Eugene tactical supply store in May was arrested at a campsite outside of Westfir, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reported. On Tuesday (July 12) afternoon deputies received information that 29-year-old David Joseph Essary was spotted at a campsite in the area of Forest Service Road #19 outside of Westfir. The camp had been located by an Oregon State Police Trooper and the US Marshall’s Service were able to confirm Essary’s presence.
WESTFIR, OR
KDRV

Local father & fisherman found dead Sunday morning after going missing

PROSPECT, Ore-- A local fisherman and father in Southern Oregon was found dead Sunday morning. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Cecile “Kim” Smith was located deceased today in the area of Mill Creek Falls. Smith was located along with his dog by family friends that had came out to search for him.
PROSPECT, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Douglas Co., July 15

RIDDLE, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult female found in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded. Identification and next of kin notification are pending. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.
RIDDLE, OR
KDRV

Inmates overdosed at Josephine County Jail Wednesday in Grants Pass

Around 6:45 Wednesday evening, an adult in custody at the Josephine County Jail began experiencing a medical emergency. While they were being treated, two other inmates began suffering symptoms consistent with fentanyl overdose. Two of the inmates were revived with Narcan and transported to Asante Three River Medical Center for...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER TRAFFIC CRASH

A woman was taken to the hospital after a traffic crash on Wednesday night. A report from Roseburg Police said just before 5:30 p.m. officers responded to the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Winchester Avenue. A northbound pickup was in the left lane of Stephens when it yielded for an emergency vehicle. The driver behind it did not realize the pickup had stopped and crashed into the back of it.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Woman found dead in Cow Creek, according to Sheriff's Deputies

RIDDLE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, around 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office was called out after a dead woman was found in the water in the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road.
RIDDLE, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person Case in Douglas Co., July 13

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Kendra was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. “Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.” Residents are asked to upload any footage they have using this website address: [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp. Those who are unable to upload the footage are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (541) 440-4458 for assistance. Kendra was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack style purse. Investigators along with Search and Rescue crews have been searching for Kendra since she was last seen. She is described as 5’02” tall weighing approximately 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was walking to her residence in Winston after leaving her place of employment on Ingram Drive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
WINSTON, OR
kptv.com

Firefighters rescue 3 cats, 3 dogs from burning home in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Springfield Fire crews rescued three cats and three dogs from a burning home in Eugene on Saturday morning. Firefighters arrived at the scene at the 100 block of Maynard Avenue in Eugene and found the fire burning in the kitchen and attic area of the home with the owner safely outside.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Police asking for surveillance video from area where Oregon woman went missing

ROSEBERG Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Tuesday were asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman from Winston, Oregon. Kendra Hanks was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
kezi.com

Missing Springfield woman found

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is searching for a woman who was reported missing on July 10. According to the SPD, Angela Sade Ruiz, 37, was last seen on July 9. She is described as standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Water Obstruction McKenzie River near Eugene, July 18

07/15/2022 – Water Obstruction: McKenzie River one mile downstream from Armitage Park – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch. A large gravel bar has formed that obstructs nearly the entire river width. There is currently NO navigable channel for power boats. Those in drifting watercraft will likely have to exit their vessel and carry it over or around the gravel bar in order to pass. Caution is advised if you choose to navigate this portion of the river. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please follow the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POURING GENEROSITY HAPPENING THROUGH AUGUST

For the fifth year, the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association is partnering with Feeding Umpqua on a two-month campaign called Pouring Generosity. Feeding Umpqua Manager Sarah McGregor said the goal of the campaign is to raise $15,000 to help support the Douglas County Emergency Food System. McGregor said participating wineries will generate donations in a variety of ways. That includes giving Feeding Umpqua their tasting fees or donating a set amount from each wine that is sold through the end of August.
UMPQUA, OR

