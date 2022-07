Saturday, July 16 was my second annual attendance at Greenville’s Gold Digger Days and I was just thrilled and amazed at the resiliency of this community to put together an event of this scope after losing most of the town under a year ago. Everyone I spoke with was happy and grateful to be there with old friends and visitors like me. Great food, parade, contests and games made it an event with something for everyone. A big thank you to Jeff at the Chamber, Christi, and all the other volunteers for putting this together.

GREENVILLE, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO