Stafford Township Police arrested two people for allegedly shoplifting at the Manahawkin Walmart Friday and found the stolen items and more in their possession. According to a Facebook post from Stafford Twp. Police, at about 6:45 PM on Friday, July 15th, Brittany Koppenjan, 30, from Lacey Township, and Ryan Powell, 36, of Seaside Heights, were seen stealing several electronic items from Walmart and putting the items into bags.

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO