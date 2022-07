If you purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing in Charlotte you could be the lucky winner. Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store won a $1 million prize. the ticket was purchased at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street. The winner paid $2 for the ticket and matched all 5 of the white balls. The odds of that is 1 in 11.6 million. But since it didn’t match the Powerball number the total jackpot grows to $89 million. The odds of winning that? 1 in 292 million.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO