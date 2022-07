Boston issued a new COVID warning on Friday as cases continue to increase, including new mask guidance. Over the past seven days, new COVID cases have increased by 38.9%. These new infections are driving up the city's positivity rate, which stands at just over 10%. There have also been about 151 people in the hospital with COVID each day over the past seven days. Instances of severe illness, however, remain low.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO