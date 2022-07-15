ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Code Red: Why coming heatwave will put even freak summer of 1976 into the shade

By Colin Drury
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Railway lines are melting, wildfires are raging and ambulance services are said to be on the brink of collapse.

The current heatwave is bringing chaos to the UK.

In a country where summer, as George II once noted, tends to be “three fine days and a thunderstorm”, forecasts that temperatures will smash the 40C barrier next week are enough to send a shiver down the spine. Metaphorically speaking, of course.

But how does this spell of searingly hot weather – so intense the Met Office has now issued a red warning – compare with what has become the gold standard of hot UK summers: 1976?

That year, Brits struggled with droughts, stand-pipes in the streets and a minister who urged married couples to save water by – wink wink – bathing together. Are we now experiencing something that will put even that collective memory into the proverbial shade?

“This won’t last as long or be as dry as 1976,” says Professor Hannah Cloke, an expert in weather hazards, climate change and hydrology at the University of Reading. “But the problem is that, 46 years ago, that summer was a highly unusual event for a very localised area, the UK.

“The system we have now is much wider – it’s right across Europe – and, what is of more concern, it is far from unusual anymore. It is part of a pattern where these widespread extreme events are becoming more and more frequent.

“So, we are talking today about 40C being unprecedented here but in a few years – as the effects of climate change become more pronounced – that just won’t be the case anymore.”

Back in 1976 itself, there were an astonishing 15 consecutive days that saw the mercury reach 32C somewhere in the UK. On 3 July, the country’s highest ever temperature (at the time) was recorded in Cheltenham: 35.9C. Some parts of the south-west went 45 days without rain.

So fierce was the heat that it was widely blamed for a 20 per cent rise in excess deaths that year, while hospital inpatients suffering sun stroke and heat exhaustion spiked. Grim as it is, domestic violence also spiralled with London’s Met Police dealing with 600 more cases every day than on average. Wildfires raged across Epping Forest in Essex and Bellerby Moor in North Yorkshire. Thousands of acres of crops failed.

Even Wimbledon – that one-time bastion of the British stiff upper lip – succumbed: officials made the once unthinkable decision that umpires would be allowed to remove their jackets (although similar laxities were not allowed in the House of Commons where bar staff walked out after being told they must continue to wear their formal green jackets).

Eventually, as it emerged London had just 90 days of water left, a Minister of Drought was appointed by Labour prime minister Jim Callaghan. Dennis (later Lord) Howell urged people to stick to the government’s hosepipe ban, oversaw standpipes being installed in some streets (notably in much of Wales) and, famously, told reporters he had started taking baths with his wife. Then, a week after his appointment, it started pouring down.

Now, while the same level of disruption is not envisaged this summer, that should not, experts say, be seen as a sign that the intense weather is not equally as problematic as four decades ago.

“We have better warning systems in place and are better at forecasting in 2022 so we are better able to prepare people about what’s to come,” says Professor Cloke. “Certainly, one would hope that you avoid the number of deaths associated with 1976.”

But, she says, none of us should under-estimate the foreboding pattern of our increasingly hot summers. That such heatwaves are happening more often - 2003, 2006 and 2018 and 2020 all saw sustained periods of intense hear - is climate change in action. The fact that 1976’s record temperature has been repeatedly smashed in the intervening years - most recently in 2019 when a high of 38.7 was recorded in Cambridge - is an entirely ominous phenomenon.

“As climate change continues, this will only get more extreme,” she says. “Hot weather on the one side and floods on the other; and we are not a country with the infrastructure to cope with temperatures of 40C happening regularly or for days at a time. Once we begin seeing summers where that is not unusual, you are talking about disruption and droughts on a scale we’ve never known.”

killin' me, smalls
3d ago

People in the UK should invest in one window air conditioning unit that they can use in one room during a heatwave (usually the living room). Everyone can sleep/eat in that room until the heatwave is over. Just keep it maintained while not in use.You may only need it 5 times a year, but sooooo worth the cost.

Reply(3)
12
AmericanSon
3d ago

When the temperature fails to fall below freezing during winter in Arkansas I’ll start to worry

Reply
6
Nathaniel Wenger
3d ago

maybe stop trying to control the friggin weather yeah?

Reply
10
