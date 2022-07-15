ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated: Rehoboth Beach Townhouse Fire Ruled Accidental

Cover picture for the articleREHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Authorities say an electrical malfunction is to blame for a Wednesday night fire that caused substantial damage to a Rehoboth Beach townhouse. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 8 p.m., firefighters responded to the fire at a townhouse...

WBOC

Body Found Near Rehoboth Beach Apartments

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The body of a man was found Sunday morning in a wooded area near an apartment complex in Rehoboth Beach. Delaware State Police say they were called to a wooded area near the East Atlantic Apartments around 11:30 a.m. for a dead body. Homeless people are known to frequent the area.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
BreakingAC

Crash closes part of Fire Road in EHT

An Egg Harbor Township crash that damaged a utility pole caused part of Fire Road to shut down Monday. The crash happened at about 3:20 a.m. in the are of the Lexus dealership and Avalon flooring, police said. The driver, whose name was not released, told police he was driving...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Body Found In Rehoboth Beach, Death Investigation Underway

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered Sunday morning. Officials said on earlier this morning at approximately 11:32 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a wooded area near East Atlantic Apartments in reference to a death investigation. When troopers arrived, they observed the body of...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Notice of Increased Police Presence- Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach- Delaware State Police are currently conducting a criminal investigation in the area of East Atlantic Apartments. As a result, an increased police presence will be seen in the area. This investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing. Additional information will be released once it becomes available.
WBOC

Fire Heavily Damages Rehoboth Beach Townhouse

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Authorities are investigating a Wednesday night fire that caused substantial damage to a Rehoboth Beach townhouse. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 8 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a townhouse fire on Catalina Circle in the Sawgrass subdivision off Old Landing Road. 911 received several phone calls reporting heavy fire in a unit. Initial arriving crews found smoke and flames issuing out of the second and third floor windows.
WMDT.com

Officials announce temporary closure of Airport Convenience Center

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County officials have announced the temporary closure of the Airport Convenience Center. The Center, located at 31966 Fooks Road, will close on July 25th for a complete refurbishing. We’re told it will remain closed until the existing one can be demolished and a new ramp can be built.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Police Arrest Wanted Laurel Man

LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a 51-year-old wanted Laurel man. Police said that on Saturday, July 16, a concerned citizen observed Danny Adkins in the Lockwood Development, located in Lewes. Troopers responded to the 20th block of Foxwood Court, where they took Adkins into custody. Adkins, a registered...
LAUREL, DE
Daily Voice

Head-On Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A head-on crash was reported during rush hour, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 8 a.m. on Monday, July 18 on Route 40 at New York Avenue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, initial reports said. At least two people were reported hurt. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
The Dispatch

Boardwalk Apartment Fire Cause Classified As Electrical

OCEAN CITY – The cause of a fire at a downtown Boardwalk apartment building has classified as electrical by the Ocean City Fire Marshal. Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to a working fire at the Colony Apartments on the Boardwalk. First-arriving crews found smoke coming from the old apartment building on the Boardwalk at 3rd Street.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? South Jersey Man Missing Since February

New Jersey State Police seek the public's assistance in finding John Dayton, 55, of Woodbine, Cape May County. Dayton was last seen around Feb. 2 near Franklin Street in Woodbine, State Police said. He is described as approximately 5'9", 180 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Dayton is known...
WOODBINE, NJ
Katie Cherrix

Your Guide to Local Restaurants Near Ocean City, Maryland

If you're visiting Ocean City in the summer, it can be hard to find a restaurant that isn't busy. If you don't mind driving a few extra miles, there are some amazing local restaurants just outside of Ocean City that have delicious food, friendly service, and most importantly, available seating with shorter wait times. Here are a few restaurants near Ocean City, Maryland you'll want to visit again.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Suspect Arrested for Dover Target Fire

DOVER, Del. - Dover police arrested a suspect in connection with the July 10 arson that occurred at the Target department store on John Hunn Brown Road. Through the collection and examination of in-store surveillance footage and physical evidence from the store, 26-year-old Desmond Smith, of Dover, was identified as the sole suspect in the arson. Smith set the fire as a diversion to steal a cart full of merchandise from the business, police said.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

STUNNING NEW AND FURNISHED TOWNHOME JUST BLOCKS FROM LEWES BEACH

The peace and calm of the setting sun can be yours every day from this stunning nearly new & furnished townhome in Denniston Place located just a few blocks from the shores of Lewes Beach. Everything you need is here starting with an elevator to make your beach life easy. There’s a lovely bedroom, bathroom and laundry room plus an oversized 1 car garage on the first floor. The second floor is where all the fun happens starting with the large open kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area and great room with a cozy gas fireplace. You’ll love entertaining here, it’s the best of open beach architecture. Upstairs you’ll find the owner’s suite, guest bedroom and bathroom appointed with tile floors, shower and granite countertops. This level leads to the rooftop deck, the perfect vantage point for viewing the famous fireworks each year at Lewes Beach. This extension to your home is where you can relax every day and bask in the sun, or gaze at the sunset whichever feeds your soul. It’s just 2.5 blocks to Lewes Beach, a block to multiple shops & restaurants and a few blocks to the heart of Second Street in downtown Lewes. This location is second to none and you’ll enjoy getting to know your neighbors as this is a “short term rental free” community. Enjoy your quiet resort just two blocks to the sand and surf.
LEWES, DE
Daily Voice

Young Pilot Killed In Cape May Plane Crash

A 22-year-old pilot was killed in a Cape May County plane crash early Saturday, July 16, authorities said. Thomas Gibson was the sole occupant of the single-engine Piper PA-12 that crashed into a field near Paramount Air Airport around 9:40 a.m., the FAA and Middle Township police said. The Ocean...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Ocean City Man Dies In Plane Crash In Middle Township, Cape May County, Police Say

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 22-year-old man died in a plane crash in Middle Township, Cape May County on Saturday morning, authorities say. Police identified the man as Thomas Gibson of Ocean City, New Jersey. Police said he was the pilot of the plane and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at the Paramount Airfield at 317 Route 47 South in the Green Creek section of Middle Township around 9:30 a.m. The Middle Township Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation of the crash was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ

