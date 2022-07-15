Updated: Rehoboth Beach Townhouse Fire Ruled Accidental

The peace and calm of the setting sun can be yours every day from this stunning nearly new & furnished townhome in Denniston Place located just a few blocks from the shores of Lewes Beach. Everything you need is here starting with an elevator to make your beach life easy. There’s a lovely bedroom, bathroom and laundry room plus an oversized 1 car garage on the first floor. The second floor is where all the fun happens starting with the large open kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area and great room with a cozy gas fireplace. You’ll love entertaining here, it’s the best of open beach architecture. Upstairs you’ll find the owner’s suite, guest bedroom and bathroom appointed with tile floors, shower and granite countertops. This level leads to the rooftop deck, the perfect vantage point for viewing the famous fireworks each year at Lewes Beach. This extension to your home is where you can relax every day and bask in the sun, or gaze at the sunset whichever feeds your soul. It’s just 2.5 blocks to Lewes Beach, a block to multiple shops & restaurants and a few blocks to the heart of Second Street in downtown Lewes. This location is second to none and you’ll enjoy getting to know your neighbors as this is a “short term rental free” community. Enjoy your quiet resort just two blocks to the sand and surf.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO