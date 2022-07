On behalf of the Board of Directors of the World Games 2022 Organizing Committee and our amazing team - Thank You. We call our city “The Magic City,” and the last 11 days have shown the world the magic for all of Greater Birmingham and Alabama. We witnessed history – so many athletic feats, thousands of international visitors, and thousands of you turned out for sports that many of us never experienced before.

