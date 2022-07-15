ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Brian Wilkinson obituary

By Adrian Wilkinson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zm6fI_0gh0SJYs00
Brian Wilkinson drafted early marine conservation law in the Caribbean

My father, Brian Wilkinson, who has died aged 93, was a lawyer and parliamentary legal draftsman who worked in this capacity around the world until 2010.

He was born in Hull, east Yorkshire, the son of Lily (nee Kennedy), and John Wilkinson (known as Jack). Brian and his younger sister, Pat, grew up in a strong working-class family. Their father was a union activist employed in the shipyard.

As a teenager during the second world war, when Hull was hit hard by bombing, Brian experienced evacuation, air raids and rationing. He went to Hull grammar school and then studied law at University College Hull (now Hull University), achieving LLB (London) (Honours). Looking for new opportunities in the postwar period, he travelled abroad in 1955 and gained a lifelong love of south-east Asia. He spent time in Sarawak and Penang, and in Singapore, in 1957, he married Lian Eng (nee Tan), known as Margaret. They went on to have five children.

In 1965 they moved to Uganda, then, later, Fiji, St Kitts, the Cayman Islands and Brunei, where Brian worked for over 20 years, and continued to live after his retirement. He held numerous senior legal roles – including supervisor of elections in Fiji and acting attorney general in the Cayman Islands. In Brunei he was awarded several medals from the Sultan for his service including the Most Distinguished Order of Paduka Seri Laila Jasa. He met the Queen twice and said he thought she remembered him on the second occasion.

He made an early contribution to the emerging environmental legislation, drafting the Caribbean marine conservation law in 1985 allowing for the creation of marine parks where human activity is controlled.

Sir Anthony Smellie QC, currently chief justice of the Cayman Islands, described Brian as “simply the finest legal draftsman and one of the best legal minds I ever had the good fortune of working with”.

He was a proud Yorkshireman who never lost his accent but was always keen to integrate himself into the local community.

He was passionate about anything that was designed for left-handed people like himself and was interested in new experiences, including trying airlines with a poor track record – just for the novelty. People ranging from those holding the highest offices to those who poured the whisky will remember him as a gentle man with an interest in life, local culture, the laws of the land and left-handed corkscrews.

He is survived by Margaret, their children, Timothy, Martin, Edwin, Kim and me, and eight grandchildren.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

David Evans obituary

My father, David Evans, who has died aged 81, was a pioneering international development economist and family man. He dedicated his career to improving the world, one economic policy at a time. Born in Perth, Western Australia – the third of four sons of Flower (nee Southwood) and Bill Evans...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Letter: Elspeth Barker obituary

I met the writer Elspeth Barker during a London University summer school in Ancient Greek in 2010, where we were the only students in the class. Given the choice of an easier or harder syllabus, Elspeth plumped for the latter; I might have been wiser to hold out for the former.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wilkinson
Person
Brian Wilkinson
The Guardian

Zelenskiy fires Ukraine’s spy chief and top state prosecutor

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has fired the head of Ukraine’s powerful domestic security agency, the SBU, and the state prosecutor general, citing dozens of cases of collaboration with Russia by officials in their agencies. Sunday’s abrupt sackings of SBU chief Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend of Zelenskiy, and the prosecutor general,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cayman Islands#Fiji Islands#St Kitts#Whisky#University College Hull#Llb
The Guardian

My ex-wife had an affair. How can I cope with my anger?

The question My six-year marriage came to an end after my ex-wife started an affair. At couples counselling I learned that when our eldest started school, my wife began getting attention from a few of the school dads. This excited her, but also made her aware that she couldn’t reciprocate because she was in a monogamous relationship. She began to resent me and our marriage – it wasn’t so much that she wanted another relationship, more that she wanted to experience the heady rush of a new relationship. She became infatuated with one particular dad and they began an affair. We had both couples and individual counselling. My ex soon felt “judged” and stopped attending. When I became upset about our marriage falling apart, she said she sympathised, but then told me I was just using “emotional blackmail”.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Singapore
The Guardian

Duo banned from World Athletics Championships for doping offences

The first World Athletics Championships in America has been rocked after a rising US 400m star was kicked out for tampering with the anti-doping process, while a top Kenyan runner, who has won the Boston and Chicago marathons, was also suspended after testing positive. The Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed on...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Journey to the mystery planet: why Uranus is the new target for space exploration

On the night of 13 March 1781, William Herschel was peering through his telescope in his back garden in New King Street, Bath, when he noticed an unusual faint object near the star Zeta Tauri. He observed it for several nights and noted that it was moving slowly against background stars. The astronomer first thought he had found a comet but later identified it, correctly, as a distant planet. Subsequently named Uranus, it was the first planet to be discovered since antiquity. The achievement earned Herschel membership of the Royal Society, a knighthood and enduring astronomical fame.
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

360K+
Followers
86K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy