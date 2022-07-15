Akron officers remove name tags due to threats

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Police officers have been given permission to remove their name tags for their protection.

The move comes as tensions mount following the police-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker .

Chief Steve Mylett said threats have been made to officers and “ bounties ” have been placed on officer heads.

Mylett explained during a press conference that people are using officer names to access pictures and other information, and then spread that information on social media.

Officers are still required to provide their badge numbers if asked.

Walker was killed by Akron police on June 27. Police said they tried to stop him for a minor traffic violation. That led to a pursuit, in which they say Walker fired a shot from his car. Walker eventually got out and ran on foot. Akron police say they perceived a threat.

Eight police officers opened fire. Walker had more than 60 wounds to his body , the medical examiner previously reported. The Ohio State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The officers are on routine administrative leave.

On Wednesday, an attorney for Jayland Walker’s family said they have yet to receive the names of the eight officers that opened fire and called for that information to be made available to them.

“We are going to hold them accountable for every single bullet that they fired in this case,” said Attorney Bobby Dichello.

City officials have not released the names of the officers involved, citing concerns for their safety.

