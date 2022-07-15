ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

First case of Monkeypox reported in Lee County

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health has reported the first case of Monkeypox in Lee County. Making it the second case reported in Southwest Florida.

As of yesterday, there were 154 counts of Monkeypox reported in the state of Florida. Majority of the cases were located in Broward (98) and Miami-Dade (26).

The disease was first reported in Collier County on June 29th. As of yesterday, there is still only one active report.

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Monkeypox is a poxvirus similar to smallpox and cowpox. It can cause pimple or blister-like lesions and develop flu-like symptoms such as fever.

The disease was first discovered in 1958, with the first human case being reveled in 1970.

For more information, visit the FL Dept. of Health’s website.

