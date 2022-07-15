Eleven 85 community changes hands on Upper Westside

Gary R. Gropper, MD, FAANS, is a board-certified neurosurgeon who has practiced in Atlanta since 1986. He received his medical degree and completed his neurosurgical residency at the University of Tennessee Medical College in Memphis. He serves as an attending neurosurgeon at the Shepherd Center, as well as Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. He has served as chairman of the department of neuroscience at Piedmont Hospital, as well as a neurosurgical consultant for the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Braves. Dr. Gropper is currently team doctor and medical director for Woodward Academy.Dr. Gropper has particular interest in treating diseases of the cervical and lumbar spine, including disc herniation and spinal stenosis. Other interests include adult hydrocephalus and cranial reconstruction. In addition to his outstanding reputation as a neurosurgeon, Dr. Gropper is noted in the community for spreading joy and encouraging others to pay it forward with his annual Christmas and Hanukkah yard display of inflatable decorations. He is a supporter of Our House, a.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO