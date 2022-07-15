ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Eleven 85 community changes hands on Upper Westside

By John Yellig
atlantaagentmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaples, Florida, real estate investor TerraCap Management LLC purchased the 288-unit Eleven 85 apartment complex on Atlanta’s Upper Westside. Financial details were not disclosed, but the 9-acre property, located at 1185 Collier Road NW, was valued at...

atlantaagentmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

atlantaagentmagazine.com

Former Darlington Apartments sold for $136 million

A historic Buckhead apartment building was recently sold to a Miami-based real estate investor for $136 million. Westside Capital Group acquired The Lofts at Twenty25, formerly known as the Darlington Apartments, from Varden Capital Properties, which completed an extensive renovation of the building in 2021. The purchase marks Westside’s entry into the Atlanta market.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Local business attempts to move mountains by employing Black youth

The Morehouse student climbed the ladder as the Morehouse man held onto the storefront’s awning. The older man pulled it down as the younger man worked on stapling the sky blue cloth over the unwanted one. The plan was to cover the original advertisements of cigarettes, beer and lotto with something more attuned to the […] The post Local business attempts to move mountains by employing Black youth appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Gwinnett County: Looking Forward to Hanging Out at the Mall... Again

Gwinnett residents of a certain age may recall the excitement when Gwinnett’s first shopping mall opened in 1984 on Pleasant Hill Road at I-85 near Duluth. But newer developments and increased competition took their toll, and the mall declined despite its prime location. After waiting years for the private...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sandy Springs BBQ restaurant changes name, not menu

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - William Shakespeare once asked, "What’s in a name?" And while he was making a point about the star-crossed lovers of Romeo and Juliet, we think he could have also been talking about one of our favorite subjects: barbecue!. We spent the morning celebrating two delicious...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
WAOK News Talk

REAL ESTATE 101: ATLANTA VS. AIRBNB

Air BNB’S and VRBO’S are in jeopardy of going away. The City of Atlanta has issued a new ordinance to crack down on who can and cant rent their homes. Listen in as Mary Gill talks about this new ordinance and how it affects the residence of Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: Covington Famers Market held Saturday

The Covington Farmers Market drew a crowd of vendors and shoppers Saturday morning, held at the Covington Welcome Center. The market featured flowers, food, crafts and more. The markets are held the first and third Saturdays, May through October. The next market date is Aug. 6.
COVINGTON, GA
The Citizen Online

Tell council, ‘Stop trying to urbanize Peachtree City’

As all of you should know, Peachtree City has a long officially documented history of maintaining an appropriately lean percentage of multi-family housing. That is not NIMBY, it is rational, intentional planning. As we are witnessing today, back during the Bob Lenox administration the real estate developers found plenty of...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
What Now Atlanta

Auto Spa Bistro Owner Opens Caribbean-American Eatery Clutch

Clutch Restaurant is now open in Brookhaven, at 1860 Corporate Blvd NE, the restaurant recently announced. Entrepreneur Lemont Bradley, who also owns car wash and eatery Auto Spa Bistro along with its more environmentally-friendly counterpart, Eco Car Spa, is behind Clutch. Replacing Montie’s Public House and Zuffy’s Place before that...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
CBS 46

Free Food Commune helping struggling Georgia families put food on table

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With inflation now reported at 9.1% in June, many Georgia families are stretching just to pay for groceries. A community program that saves and re-distributes food in metro Atlanta is stepping up to meet the demand for affordable food. “While the other agencies are feeding the...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Discount grocer Lidl sets opening date for Memorial Drive store

German discount grocer Lidl will open its doors to shoppers next month at its newest store on Memorial Drive in Kirkwood. The grand opening on Aug. 17 comes two years after the DeKalb County Commission approved the 30,000 square-foot store in the Parkview Station shopping center at 1855 Memorial Drive. The shopping center is in the city of Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood and near East Lake.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta leaders discuss plan to take on negligent landlords

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the past two years, Shena Carter says she has put up with a leaking bathtub, mold in the dishwasher, and no air conditioning in her apartment. And she’ll be the first to tell you it’s not worth $1,000 a month in rent. “No,...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Starbucks workers wanting better benefits picket Midtown Atlanta store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Midtown Starbucks lovers were left having to look for caffeine elsewhere Sunday as baristas picketed outside of the Howell Mill store. “People are struggling to meet the requirements to get insurance, to reap different benefits like the school benefits that they proudly say they offer us then make it to where we can’t achieve enough hours to get those benefits,” said Snow, an employee of the store.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Gary R. Gropper, MD, FAANS

Gary R. Gropper, MD, FAANS, is a board-certified neurosurgeon who has practiced in Atlanta since 1986. He received his medical degree and completed his neurosurgical residency at the University of Tennessee Medical College in Memphis. He serves as an attending neurosurgeon at the Shepherd Center, as well as Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. He has served as chairman of the department of neuroscience at Piedmont Hospital, as well as a neurosurgical consultant for the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Braves. Dr. Gropper is currently team doctor and medical director for Woodward Academy.Dr. Gropper has particular interest in treating diseases of the cervical and lumbar spine, including disc herniation and spinal stenosis. Other interests include adult hydrocephalus and cranial reconstruction. In addition to his outstanding reputation as a neurosurgeon, Dr. Gropper is noted in the community for spreading joy and encouraging others to pay it forward with his annual Christmas and Hanukkah yard display of inflatable decorations. He is a supporter of Our House, a.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

The Conyers Housing Authority located at 1214 Summer Circle Conyers

The Conyers Housing Authority located at 1214 Summer Circle Conyers, GA 30012 is issuing a Request For Proposal (RFP) for legal services in regards to real estate sales & acquisitions. Conyers Housing Authority is looking for a qualified legal firm or qualified individual that has experience with Public Housing Authorities, Non-Profit Corporations, and knowledge of HUD (Housing of Urban Development) rules and regulations, to represent and advise Conyers Housing Authority. To request a copy of the RFP and respond as a proposer, please email or call Brooke Alessandrone, Operations Manager/Contracting Officer at 770-483-6975 Brooke@conyershousing.com. The RFP may also be found on our website, www.ConyersHousing.com. The deadline to submit a proposal for this RFP is Friday July, 29th, 2022. 928-75906 7/17 20 24 2022.
CONYERS, GA

