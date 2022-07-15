Hi-Lites Dance Coming Home with Blue Ribbons

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Oakes Fire & Rescue is hosting a golf tournament at the Oakes Golf Course on Saturday, July 23rd. The tournament will consist of 18 teams with a cost of $50 per person making up a four-person team. The tournament is a scramble and registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the tournament will teeing off at 10:00 a.m. The cost will include lunch and there will be prizes at the end of the tournament.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Post 60 Royals closed out their regular season on Monday at Charlie Brown Field in Valley City. The Royals got tremendous pitching from starter Ethan Miller and then Devyn Thornton to pick up the 7-3 win in the first game of their doubleheader.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The first day of the 2022 District 4 American Legion Baseball tournament was held at Jack Brown Stadium with two games, here are the results:. Keaton Cudworth worked a complete game five-hit shutout to help Post 30 defeat the Nelson County Owls for the third time this season. Caden Price, Alex Harrison and Luke Yri each had three hits for New Rockford. Cole Hendrickson took the loss, working four and a third, Ross Thompson worked an inning and two-thirds in relief for Nelson County.
Darren Nelson, 45, Ypsilanti, ND died Thursday, July 14, 2022 at his home near Ypsilanti. Darren was born November 18, 1976 at Valley City, ND the son of Sandra and Dan Nelson. He grew up on a farm near Kathryn, ND before the family moved in Litchville. He attended grade school and graduated from Litchville-Marion High School in 1995. He attended NDSU for a year and then was self-employed doing carpentry and starting his own drywall business.
JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – University of Jamestown Director of Club & Intramural Programs John Mazur has announced Noah Knutson as the new Jimmie Esports head coach. “Noah is a fantastic addition to the Jimmie family. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will greatly increase the success of the Esports team.”
Ty Peterson, 91, Valley City, ND passed away on April 5 of 2020 at the Sheyenne Care Center. Ty was born January 14, 1929 to Oliver and Elvera Peterson in Windom MN. His family moved to Valley City where he graduated in 1947. Ty received degrees from Valley City State University (then Valley City State Teachers College) and the University of Minnesota.
Julie Wayne 68, Jamestown, ND died Friday July 15, 2022 at her home in. Julie Corriene Brosz was born August 17, 1953 in Ellendale, ND, the daughter of Arthur and Betty (Krueger) Brosz. She was a graduate of Jamestown High School in 1971. She graduated from Valley City State University in 1976. She then worked at the Dakota Inn in Jamestown where she met Kevin.
Oakes, N.D (NewsDakota.com)——Lisbon is in the drivers seat after the third day of the 2022 District 6 Babe Ruth tournament and LaMoure battled it’s way back to the title game with a pair of wins. Lisbon, the number 2 seed going into the tournament defeated top seeded Edgeley 3-1 in the semifinals to advance to the title game and LaMoure, the number 3 seed, defeated Steele 4-2 and Edgeley 15-2 to earn a spot in the title where they will need to defeat Lisbon twice in order to win the District 6 crown.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Spectators were treated to authentic reenactments, fire-baked pie demonstrations, and explosive presentations as Fort Seward celebrated 150 years in Jamestown July 16 & 17. Fort Seward was in operations from 1872 to 1877, where men who served oversaw the building of the railroad through Jamestown....
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – The Ag Woman of the Year Award was presented to Becky Rivinius for her hard work and leadership among the regional farming community. “When you hear the name Becky Rivinius you think of a kindhearted, hardworking, amazing mom-wife, wonderful daughter, sister, and friend. She is a person who has a lot of pride for the farm-ranch life. She makes sure the cows are checked every 3-4 hours, including the middle of the night. Becky runs the fall calving operation, 250 head, with the help of her kids, while her husband is harvesting the crops. Becky’s passion for farm life and cattle is something that is hard to come by. When she is not with the cattle she can be found delivering equipment such as anhydrase tanks to the filed, making and delivering lunches, parts runner, running equipment when needed, the farm book work, as well as dabbling in electrical and plumbing issues that arise on the farm. Becky even finds time to volunteer on the Gackle-Streeter Fire department along with the Gackle Ambulance Service. If anyone is in need you can always guarantee Becky along with the family will be there to help. Becky learned at a very young age that hard work pays off which she has instilled in her three children. She has taught her children the value of life and to treat people with respect.”
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – The past presidents of the Chamber partner with the University of Jamestown and Jamestown Regional Medical Center to provide scholarships to incoming UJ students. The Chamber, along with their partners, were able to provide two $1,000 scholarships this year. One is a general scholarship and...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Residents of Jamestown and the surrounding area will be able to tap into Hydration Therapy thanks to a new business. Prime IV Hydration & Wellness offers a variety of IV and injection services as a form of therapy. Noelle Riehl is the CEO and Medical...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Midnight Riders Motorcycle Club of Jud hosted the annual Ride to Silence the Stigma July 17. The ride started when the family of the late Thomas Doyle, a veteran who had taken his life, helped form a committee to hold a motorcycle run in 2013.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A lot has changed in 28 years for the Jamestown Public School District. Many of those changes have been overseen by Greg Allen. In his service on the school board, Allen has worked with 5 superintendents, dozens of administrators, and hundreds of teachers. Board member...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – For the past two years, legislation was passed to provide free meals to students to assist families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Keep Kids Fed Act has not been extended through next year, meaning families will now be paying for school lunches once again.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – One individuals is in custody after police responded to a report of an apartment fire and someone barricading themselves inside the unit on Sunday, July 17th around 12:36pm. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said eventually entry was made into the apartment and the individual was...
