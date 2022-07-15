Hi-Lites Dance Coming Home with Blue Ribbons

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – The Ag Woman of the Year Award was presented to Becky Rivinius for her hard work and leadership among the regional farming community. “When you hear the name Becky Rivinius you think of a kindhearted, hardworking, amazing mom-wife, wonderful daughter, sister, and friend. She is a person who has a lot of pride for the farm-ranch life. She makes sure the cows are checked every 3-4 hours, including the middle of the night. Becky runs the fall calving operation, 250 head, with the help of her kids, while her husband is harvesting the crops. Becky’s passion for farm life and cattle is something that is hard to come by. When she is not with the cattle she can be found delivering equipment such as anhydrase tanks to the filed, making and delivering lunches, parts runner, running equipment when needed, the farm book work, as well as dabbling in electrical and plumbing issues that arise on the farm. Becky even finds time to volunteer on the Gackle-Streeter Fire department along with the Gackle Ambulance Service. If anyone is in need you can always guarantee Becky along with the family will be there to help. Becky learned at a very young age that hard work pays off which she has instilled in her three children. She has taught her children the value of life and to treat people with respect.”

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 10 HOURS AGO