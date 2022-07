NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to one man and one minor hurt on Monday. It happened at 5:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Grape Lawn Drive in Lovingston, Virginia on Monday, July 18. Deputies say they received a complaint of a disorder and shots fired. When they arrived, they found there had been a fight that broke out and gunshots into a car.

