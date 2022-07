WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A father and son who own a lawn care business had a truck and their trailer full of $35,000 worth of equipment stolen. "We service over 100 customers, and this morning we got up to go to work and there was no truck trailer or equipment to service them," Ken Edwards said. "I was so stunned I actually looked around the yard to see if one of us misplaced it maybe I was just not seeing it."

