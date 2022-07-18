ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Mandan

By Nick Jachim, Alysia Huck
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

UPDATE: 7/17, 8:28 P.M. – Bismarck Police say around 7:35 this evening, officers arrested James Vann without incident in the 3200 Block of Twin City Drive in Mandan. Bismarck Police Department and US Marshals, along with the assistance of Mandan Police and the North Dakota Highway Patrol, found Vann at a residence in Mandan.

Vann is now in the Burleigh County Detention Center and is held on charges of Attempted Murder and Terrorizing. Additional charges are pending with the State’s Attorney’s Office.

UPDATE: 7/15, 12:29 P.M. – Bismarck Police have now opened 3rd Street in Bismarck as well as lifted the lockdown that was placed on the Kirkwood Mall.

Police also told KX News that all the rooms in the Bismarck Hotel were clear and that there was no sign of James Vann.

UPDATE: 7/15, 11:23 A.M. – SWAT has arrived on the scene at the Bismarck Hotel.

(Video courtesy of viewer, Tara Ell)

UPDATE: 7/15, 10:30 A.M. – Bismarck Police posted on their Facebook page that there is an active scene in the 800 blk of S 3rd St. The road in that area is blocked and police are asking residents to please avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Bismarck Police told KX News that the suspect is “more than likely” inside the Bismarck hotel on S 3rd Street.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7/14, 11:16 A.M. BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Bismarck police have issued a warning of a man wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing, and he is considered armed and dangerous,

Authorities received information on the whereabouts of James Vann, 37-years-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48akR3_0gh0R2fz00
(Mugshot of James Vann)

When police attempted to make contact with Vann, he fled the area in a vehicle and a short, high-speed chase ensued.

Officers ended the pursuit when Vann’s actions created too much risk to the general public.

Vann’s whereabouts are currently unknown and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Vann was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a large white Adidas logo on the chest, grey pants and possibly a dark-colored backpack.

He is described as an African American male, 5 ft 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police warn not to approach Vann and to contact law enforcement immediately if he is seen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Police arrest James Vann

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - James Vann, the man wanted by Bismarck Police for attempted murder and terrorizing, was taken into custody without incident Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson for the department. Police said Vann was arrested around 7:35 p.m. at a house in the 3200 block of Twin City...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Man enters not guilty plea to peeping at Burleigh County campground

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man police suspect peeped into bathrooms at a campground Memorial Day weekend has pleaded not guilty. A witness told police she saw 56-year-old Barry Zacher peering through an outhouse window at General Sibley Campground watching a nine-year-old and a four-year-old in the bathroom. Police...
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man accused of pointing gun at minors over music pleads not guilty

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man whom police say pointed a gun at three minors during a confrontation has pleaded not guilty. Multiple witnesses told police in June that 44-year-old Joshua Bearsheart-Allen had been agitated by music playing at night in an apartment parking lot. They say he pointed a gun at three juveniles.
BISMARCK, ND
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Dakota man accused of using yo-yo string to attack woman receives probation

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota man accused of attacking a woman with a modified yo-yo string received two years of probation, court records show. Derek Dillman, 32, of Bismarck, was sentenced on lesser felony charges, The Bismarck Tribune reported. In a plea deal, Dillman pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated assault, terrorizing and fleeing police, and misdemeanor counts of driving under suspension and attempting to give false information to police, the newspaper reported.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
Burleigh County, ND
Crime & Safety
County
Burleigh County, ND
Mandan, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Fire damages Bismarck home, displacing the family

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fire Tuesday night heavily damaged a Bismarck home on the 900 block of Parkview Drive. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene around 7:00 p.m. to find a large blaze at the back side of the house and a live downed power line in the yard. After […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man wanted by police on attempted murder charge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At request of police, a judge has issued a warrant to arrest a Bismarck man suspected of attempted murder. Police say they were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1000 block of West Turnpike Avenue Tuesday. They say a witness told them that...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Attempted murder suspect wanted, considered armed and dangerous

Bismarck police have issued a warning of a man wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing, and he is considered armed and dangerous, Authorities received information on the whereabouts of James Vann, 38-years-old. When police attempted to make contact with Vann, he fled the area in a vehicle and a short, high-speed chase ensued. Officers ended […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Us Marshals#Mandan Police#State#Swat
KX News

Wade Bison gets life in prison

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The man found guilty in a Morton County hit and run will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Wednesday, District Court Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced Wade Bison to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also ordered Bison to pay more than $10,000 in restitution.
MORTON COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Bismarck woman accused of hiding drugs and money in fake Bible

(Bismarck, ND) -- A Bismarck woman is in custody after authorities say they seized drugs, guns and cash were seized at her apartment. Officials with the Bismarck Police Department say they searched 30-year-old Chelsea Taken Alive's apartment and found a collection of more than 1,500 fentanlyl pills, two handguns and more than $2,400 in cash. The items were found in hidden within a safe, a fake bible, fake energy drink and lubricating spray cans, according to the affidavit.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Police respond to gun threat in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— Tuesday, around 6:40 p.m. Bismarck police responded to the 1,000 block of West Turnpike to what was described as an active situation. Officers on scene told KX they were responding to a report of one person threatening another person with a gun. Check for updates online and on-air regarding this developing story.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Adidas
KELOLAND TV

Life sentence for South Dakota man who fatally struck grandfather

BISMARCK, N.D. — A South Dakota man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for intentionally running down a North Dakota man who was picking up his granddaughter from practice at a sports complex. Wade Bison pleaded guilty to murder in the March 21 death of...
Hot 97-5

Beware: Bismarck SCUM ( Scam ) Strikes Again

This post I read this afternoon brought back a flood of memories from last year. The sad truth of reality these days is that there are so many people trying to use social media as a way of scamming those that are trustworthy. I had my mind all set on a PS5 that I saw online last September, quickly jumped at it, and after spending $600 never heard anything back again. People pretend to be someone they are not and seize the opportunity to trick others with false accounts and "Fake promises" - like for instance North Dakota State Fair concert tickets.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Ukrainians to join family members in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has already welcomed Ukrainian families displaced by the war with Russia, and more are coming. Bismarck Global Neighbors is helping these families with all the paperwork and getting settled with their host families. They are currently working with 20 families, most of whom have relatives close to Bismarck and Dickinson.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

ND leaders weigh consequences of deleted AG’s emails

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s longtime executive assistant Liz Brocker resigned Friday after records showed she requested Stenehjem’s email account deleted a day after he died in late January. According to documents obtained by the Associated Press on Monday, Stenehjem’s assistant asked for his...
BISMARCK, ND
roundupweb.com

"Dakota Day Trips, The Road To Rural Wonders," Highlights Little Known Treasures

Cliff Naylor, famous for his "Off The Beaten Path" stories on KFYR TV, has published his third book featuring rural treasures in North Dakota, eastern Montana and northern South Dakota. "These are 50 new places, all well worth a trip to," Naylor said. Because it is self-published rather than through the North Dakota Tourism, Naylor was able to include eastern Montana places like the unique little town of Westby, the remarkable Fairview Lift Bridge, and the Dirty Shame Show, Scobey. Although readers cannot visit, he also writes about the Dinosaur Cowboy, Clayton Phipps, who is a rancher with thousands of dinosaur bones on his property. He digs them up and sells them and has one remarkable piece, Dueling Dinosaurs, a couple of complete skeletons engaged in mortal combat, at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Lost medals returned to family of North Dakota Vietnam veteran

MANDAN, N.D. (KMOT) – MSgt. Luther Hoffner, Sr. earned medals for his service in Vietnam. Those medals were lost—that is, until a twist of fate that brought Hoffner’s family together with an area police chief. KMOT reporter Kalie Paulus, a veteran herself, helped arrange a special meeting...
MANDAN, ND
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy