Every baseball team wants to be playing its best as the postseason nears, and both Berryhill Post 165 and Gladwin Post 171 seem to be clicking at just the right time. Heading into this weekend's American Legion Baseball Zone 4 tournament at Northwood University, Berryhill is entering the postseason with momentum after having won the Petoskey Invitational this past weekend. "It's an exciting time of the year, definitely," Berryhill manager Dan Cronkright said of the postseason. " ... I think we've got a few things to work out, but we're starting to get there, so we'll see how it goes."

GLADWIN, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO