Navasota ISD adopts "Guardian Plan"

MAGNOLIA, TX — On Friday July 15, 2022 at about 7:00pm, Officers with the Magnolia Police Department were dispatched to Executive Inn & Suites located at 17707 FM1488 in Magnolia in reference to a welfare check. Montgomery County dispatch received a call from an unknown male who sounded confused, incoherent, and was possibly intoxicated. Dispatch was advised that there was a male on scene armed with a shotgun. At that time, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 3 Constables, and Troopers from the Department of Public Safety were also dispatched to assist. Units located the individual, a 23 year old Hispanic male, and found that he was in fact armed with what appeared to be a shotgun. A perimeter was established, and nearby roads were shutdown.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO