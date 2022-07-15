ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Washington Regional surgery clinic to relocate

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIhGW_0gh0QWrV00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Effective July 18, Washington Regional Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Clinic, part of the Washington Regional Walker Heart Institute, will serve patients at a new location.

According to a press release from the healthcare provider, the clinic at 3267 N. Northhills Blvd. is moving across the street to the second floor of the Center for Health Services – Walker Heart Institute clinic building at 3211 N. Northhills Blvd. on the Washington Regional Medical Center campus in Fayetteville.

Surgeons Charles Cole, MD; James Counce, MD; Robert Jaggers, MD; Russell Wood, MD, as well as the clinic’s advanced practice providers, will continue to provide compassionate, high-quality care at the new location. Washington Regional Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Clinic provides surgical procedures for the heart, lungs, esophagus and other thoracic procedures.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Five Arkansas faith-based addiction recovery centers receive federal funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A federal grant will provide new funding for a group of faith-based substance abuse recovery centers in Arkansas. Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Office of the Arkansas Drug Director announced Friday that five faith-based substance abuse treatment centers will receive $2.5 million in federal grant funding, sending each operation $500,000.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
KHBS

Aspiring Fayetteville pilot taking advantage of shortage

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The future for Dalton Morris is taking off. The 26-year-old Fayetteville man is training to be a pilot. “For the longest time I have always wanted to be a pilot,” said Morris. For the airline industry, that can’t happen fast enough. During the pandemic, thousands...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Medical Services#Thoracic Surgery Clinic#N Northhills Blvd
KHBS

Arkansas health experts react to COVID-19 surge

ROGERS, Ark. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 44 counties across Arkansas are considered to be at a high-risk level for COVID-19. Some of those counties include Crawford and Sebastian counties. “We are having a significant increase in the spread of COVID-19 around our state....
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Celebrating the 100th birthday of Arkansan WWII Veteran

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — World War II Veteran will be celebrating his 100th birthday at 11:30 A.M. on Monday, July 18. The momentous event will take place at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Annex. Bo’s Blessings – LUTHAB, Inc., a Northwest Arkansas non-profit improving veterans’ and military families’ lives, is inviting the public to celebrate […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Paris, Arkansas, says power and water outages could last for days

PARIS, Ark. — The city of Paris, Arkansas, says strong storms overnight knocked out multiple power lines. 40/29 News spoke with a city representative who said the current power outage is also affecting the water supply. She said full water and power service may not return for at least two days.
PARIS, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy