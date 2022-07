Philadelphia, PA - If you love roadside attractions, you'll want to make a day out of visiting these unique establishments. You can't go to Pennsylvania without experiencing Stinson the Dinosaur, Coffee Pot, Haines Shoe House, and Muffler Men. You'll be pleasantly surprised by what you'll find. Read on to learn more. We'll touch on each one. Listed below are a few of our favorites.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO