SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department needs your help searching for a missing teenager. In a recent tweet, SPD said that Kelyn Glover, 13, was last seen around 7 to 8 a.m. this morning in the 5500 block of Betty Drive. She is 5’6” and weighs 96 lbs. If you see Kelyn or […]

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO