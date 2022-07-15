Former Alabama nurse sentenced to life in prison for husband’s murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On Thursday, a former nurse in north Alabama was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murdering her husband in 2018.

In May, Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello was convicted of killing her husband James “Jim” Cappello, who worked as a private investigator and was reported missing by concerned friends and family after they had not seen him for days.

James was found dead in the Cappellos’ home garage by Huntsville police. Officials said they were forced to get a search warrant for the home after Nikki refused to consent to a search. It was found that Jim had been poisoned with insulin shots, which were not necessary since he wasn’t a diabetic.

Evidence presented to the court included evidence of insulin needles and syringes found inside the home. She allegedly stole that insulin from the healthcare facility where she was working as a nurse at the time of her husband’s death in 2018.

During the four-day trial, 15 witnesses were called to testify, none of them for the defense. The jury deliberated for just over 30 minutes before delivering a guilty verdict.

Nikki was sentenced by Madison County Circuit Court Judge Alan Mann to life in prison with time served.

Cappello still faces a pending civil lawsuit filed by Will League, a Huntsville civil attorney. League told News 19 in May that he filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Cappellos’ daughter, Riley, to ensure she is taken care of.

“Any proceeds we recover from Nikki or any other defendant who was negligent in this matter, all those proceeds would go to help Riley, his child, which he would want,” League said.