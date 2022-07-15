ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, CA

Cheapest gas in San Diego can be found at the Horizon Fuel Center in Valley Center

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLEY CENTER (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 30th consecutive day, decreasing 3.9 cents...

www.kusi.com

FOX 5 San Diego

Power outage impacting traffic lights in several neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO – A power outage is impacting some traffic lights in Logan Heights, Mountain View, Lincoln Park and Encanto, authorities said. “Due to a power outage some traffic signals are out of service (flashing red) in the Logan Heights, Mountain View, Lincoln Park & Encanto neighborhoods. @SDGE is working to restore power, but they will likely be out of service through the evening commute. Please anticipate delays,” City of San Diego officials said in a tweet Monday afternoon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thefullpint.com

Stone Brewing Promotes From Within Ahead of Major Expansion

(ESCONDIDO, CA) – Stone Brewing is ramping up for major expansion as it undergoes acquisition by Sapporo U.S.A. The #1 selling Asian beer in the U.S. plans to move all of its production for the U.S. market to Stone’s breweries, doubling Stone’s current production. In preparation for the growth, Stone has promoted from within. Nicole Williams (Escondido, CA) and Robert Kuntz (Richmond, VA) will oversee the entire brewing, packaging, maintenance, engineering, and water operations of their respective facilities.
ESCONDIDO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Buona Forchetta's GP Diner Unveils In Northern San Diego

The team behind San Diego's hit Italian restaurant group Buona Forchetta has unveiled GP Diner, a Roman-style pizzeria, gelateria and drive-through diner now serving in Encinitas. Native Italian Matteo Cattaneo opened his award-winning Buona Forchetta in San Diego's South Park neighborhood in 2011 and has been expanding his restaurant empire...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Fire breaks out at popular La Mesa market

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are trying to figure out what started a fire at a popular La Mesa grocery store early Monday morning. The second alarm fire broke out at the Vine Ripe Market located in the 8100 block of Fletcher Pkwy. around 5:15 a.m., according to the La Mesa Fire Department.
LA MESA, CA
CBS 8

Small plane lands on busy road in San Marcos

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane made an emergency landing on a busy intersection in San Marcos on Saturday. According to the San Diego Sheriff's Department, at approximately 6:15 p.m., reports came in that a Cessna landed on the street near South Rancho Santa Fe Road and Melrose Drive.
SAN MARCOS, CA
#Gas Prices
FOX 5 San Diego

Overturned car prompts traffic backup in East County

SANTEE, Calif. — An overturned vehicle caused traffic backup Monday on a freeway in the Santee area. SkyFOX was over the car crash around 5:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 52 near West Hills Parkway. Three people outside of the vehicle were seen huddling and consoling each other while...
SANTEE, CA
sanelijolife.com

The airplane hit a car and a poll at the corner of Rancho Santa Fe and Melrose Saturday.

The airplane hit a car and a poll at the corner of Rancho Santa Fe and Melrose Saturday, 6:15 PM, July 16th. The occupants of the prop airplane and car or cars are reportedly shaken up but physically ok from reports on the ground. https://www.instagram.com/tv/CgGHEEmAnjp/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D. https://www.fox3now.com/san-marcos-plane-crash-emergency-landing-on-street-hits-car/. Tesla Dashcam footage https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/small-plane-makes-emergency-landing-at-busy-san-marcos-intersection/2996099/
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
NBC San Diego

Fire at Vine Ripe Market in La Mesa Prompts Large Response

A fire at a grocery store in La Mesa prompted a large firefighting response Monday morning. When firefighters arrived at about 5:15 a.m. to the Vine Ripe Market on Fletcher Parkway, there was heavy smoke that made it difficult for firefighters to determine where the fire originated, Heartland Fire Department spokesperson Andy McKellar said.
LA MESA, CA
kusi.com

Bicycle Warehouse in Chula Vista donates bikes to military families

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – For three decades, Bicycle Warehouse has been helping San Diegans get involved in the sport of cycling. In celebration of their 30th anniversary, Chula Vista’s Bicycle Warehouse donated over 20 kids bikes to military families living in our area. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spoke with...
CHULA VISTA, CA

