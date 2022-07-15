Cheapest gas in San Diego can be found at the Horizon Fuel Center in Valley Center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some good news for San Diegans' budgets gas prices continues to drop in the county. On Johnson and El Cajon Boulevard, two gas stations are attracting drivers with $4.99 per gallon of unleaded gas. “I’m telling you, I was shocked and even the premium," said...
SAN DIEGO – A power outage is impacting some traffic lights in Logan Heights, Mountain View, Lincoln Park and Encanto, authorities said. “Due to a power outage some traffic signals are out of service (flashing red) in the Logan Heights, Mountain View, Lincoln Park & Encanto neighborhoods. @SDGE is working to restore power, but they will likely be out of service through the evening commute. Please anticipate delays,” City of San Diego officials said in a tweet Monday afternoon.
(ESCONDIDO, CA) – Stone Brewing is ramping up for major expansion as it undergoes acquisition by Sapporo U.S.A. The #1 selling Asian beer in the U.S. plans to move all of its production for the U.S. market to Stone’s breweries, doubling Stone’s current production. In preparation for the growth, Stone has promoted from within. Nicole Williams (Escondido, CA) and Robert Kuntz (Richmond, VA) will oversee the entire brewing, packaging, maintenance, engineering, and water operations of their respective facilities.
The team behind San Diego's hit Italian restaurant group Buona Forchetta has unveiled GP Diner, a Roman-style pizzeria, gelateria and drive-through diner now serving in Encinitas. Native Italian Matteo Cattaneo opened his award-winning Buona Forchetta in San Diego's South Park neighborhood in 2011 and has been expanding his restaurant empire...
The U.S. government stimulus response to the COVID-19 pandemic superheated the U.S. housing market. Between the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates and soaring values, homes have been flying off the market at a pace not seen in recent history. Low interest rates turned real estate into bloodsport over the last...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are trying to figure out what started a fire at a popular La Mesa grocery store early Monday morning. The second alarm fire broke out at the Vine Ripe Market located in the 8100 block of Fletcher Pkwy. around 5:15 a.m., according to the La Mesa Fire Department.
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane made an emergency landing on a busy intersection in San Marcos on Saturday. According to the San Diego Sheriff's Department, at approximately 6:15 p.m., reports came in that a Cessna landed on the street near South Rancho Santa Fe Road and Melrose Drive.
Ninth in a series republished with permission from the San Diego County Water Authority‘s website. To ensure a successful water-saving landscape, pick your plants for each water-use category to ensure you meet your water-conservation goals. Focus on local native plants or plants from similar climate regions. Once you’ve chosen...
SANTEE, Calif. — An overturned vehicle caused traffic backup Monday on a freeway in the Santee area. SkyFOX was over the car crash around 5:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 52 near West Hills Parkway. Three people outside of the vehicle were seen huddling and consoling each other while...
The airplane hit a car and a poll at the corner of Rancho Santa Fe and Melrose Saturday, 6:15 PM, July 16th. The occupants of the prop airplane and car or cars are reportedly shaken up but physically ok from reports on the ground. https://www.instagram.com/tv/CgGHEEmAnjp/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D. https://www.fox3now.com/san-marcos-plane-crash-emergency-landing-on-street-hits-car/. Tesla Dashcam footage https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/small-plane-makes-emergency-landing-at-busy-san-marcos-intersection/2996099/
More thunderstorms were possible Monday for the mountains and deserts thanks to monsoonal flow that was also creating a thick marine layer along the coast in the morning, forecasters said. A few showers and thunderstorms rolled across San Diego County over the weekend with Barona recording 0.04 inches of rain,...
A fire at a grocery store in La Mesa prompted a large firefighting response Monday morning. When firefighters arrived at about 5:15 a.m. to the Vine Ripe Market on Fletcher Parkway, there was heavy smoke that made it difficult for firefighters to determine where the fire originated, Heartland Fire Department spokesperson Andy McKellar said.
Firefighters on the ground and in the air were battling a vegetation fire Sunday southeast of Otay Reservoir, Cal Fire San Diego said. At 2:15 p.m., Cal Fire reported on Twitter that crews had halted spread of the fire at 100 acres. That’s an hour after officials said the fire was 5% contained with a moderate rate of spread.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of two men who planted a pipe bomb that detonated at a Kearny Mesa hotel earlier this year but caused no injuries was sentenced Monday to two years behind bars. Grover Preston Everett, 39, and Hans Jurgen Sarda, 30, pleaded guilty to charges of...
SAN DIEGO – San Diego’s median price for single-family homes again hovered near $1 million in June and total sales were down as the market shows signs of balancing out, a new report by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors shows. The median price was $987,225 in...
SAN DIEGO — In his latest budget, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria pledged $12.8 million dollars to repair crumbling and cratered sidewalks citywide. In the meantime, the city continues to pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars to those hurt and injured on buckling sidewalks and pothole-ridden bike lanes.
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – For three decades, Bicycle Warehouse has been helping San Diegans get involved in the sport of cycling. In celebration of their 30th anniversary, Chula Vista’s Bicycle Warehouse donated over 20 kids bikes to military families living in our area. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spoke with...
