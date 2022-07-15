Cheapest gas in San Diego can be found at the Horizon Fuel Center in Valley Center

(ESCONDIDO, CA) – Stone Brewing is ramping up for major expansion as it undergoes acquisition by Sapporo U.S.A. The #1 selling Asian beer in the U.S. plans to move all of its production for the U.S. market to Stone’s breweries, doubling Stone’s current production. In preparation for the growth, Stone has promoted from within. Nicole Williams (Escondido, CA) and Robert Kuntz (Richmond, VA) will oversee the entire brewing, packaging, maintenance, engineering, and water operations of their respective facilities.

