Utica man accused of shooting at vehicle

UTICA — A 48-year-old homeless man has been charged after threatening people and causing a scene outside the Oneida County Office Building in Utica Friday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Fernando P. Guantero, of Utica, was first spotted walking shirtless through the employee parking...
LENOX — A Rome man is accused of mugging a jogger with a pair of angry pit bulls in Madison County Friday evening, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said the 62-year-old male jogger was running along a trail in the Town of Lenox at about 6:30 p.m. Friday when he encountered two aggressive pit bull dogs, who were not leashed. Troopers said the jogger ran behind a tree to avoid being bitten, at which point he was confronted by the dogs' owner, Shalako Simon II, 22, of Rome.
UTICA — A 22-year-old woman was ticketed after her motor vehicle crashed through a porch on James Street very early Friday morning, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Namir Davis, of Utica, was driving at a high speed in the 700 block of James St. at about 2 a.m. Friday when her vehicle went off the roadway. Police said Davis's vehicle crashed through a front porch, destroying the porch.
ROME — A 20-year-old man is accused of shoplifting from the Grand Union grocery store Friday afternoon, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Alec W. Debella, of Rome, stole three cans of Steel Reserve from the store at about 4:41 p.m. Friday, for a total of $6.42. Police said Debella was stopped by store personnel.
ROME, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested for the fourth time in two weeks on Thursday after police say he was found driving a stolen vehicle. Rome police say the vehicle was reported stolen around 4 p.m. on July 14. About three hours later, a patrol officer spotted the vehicle at the Fastrac at 1610 Black River Boulevard, driven by a man police recognized as 30-year-old Lorenzo Dugger.
HERKIMER — Following a violent fight between several young people at the ARC Park on German Street in Herkimer County, the Herkimer Police Department is asking for the public's help. Police said they were dispatched to the park around 6 p.m. Saturday for reports that a group of juveniles...
WEBB — A Boonville man is accused of pocketing $25,000 in down payments for a residential construction project in Herkimer County and never doing the work, according to the Webb Police Department. Police said David N. Allen, 46, of Hurlbut Street, Boonville, was paid a total of $25,000 over...
UTICA — A Utica teenage was sentenced to five years in federal prison for selling fentanyl in the city, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Kymani "K-Bizz" Minott, 19, of Utica, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge David N. Hurd on Friday to five years in prison on one count of conspiring to distribute, prosecutors said. Minott was also sentenced to four years of post-release supervision.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A man has been hospitalized Monday morning after being shot in the leg late Sunday night, police said. Syracuse police responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Hoefler Street just after 11:00 p.m. on July 17th. Upon arrival, Officers found a 37-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Rome is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting a runner and stealing his belongings. According to New York State Police, a 62-year-old man was running along a trail in the town of Lennox located in Madison County when he encountered two pitbull dogs off their leash that were acting aggressively towards him. The runner then reportedly ran behind a tree to avoid being bitten.
TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – A Boonville man is facing charges after town of Webb police say he took $25,000 from a homeowner to purchase materials for renovations but never actually bought the items. According to police, the homeowner hired 46-year-old David Allen as a contractor in June of...
Lysander, N.Y. — Five people were hospitalized following a two-car crash in the town of Lysander Sunday evening, according to New York State Police. Troopers said a 2022 Jeep Compass, driven by a man, 25, from Baldwinsville, was traveling east on Cold Springs Road when he approached the intersection of Hayes Road and Hicks Road.
MARCY — A corrections officer was injured inside Mid-State Correctional Facility after an inmate struck him in the mouth with a broomstick, according to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association. Authorities said a corrections officer ordered an inmate to clean up his food tray in...
UTICA, N.Y. – Two families were displaced Monday morning after a fire broke out at a home on Mandeville Street. Fire crews arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming out of the back corner of the home. It took about 45 minutes to...
