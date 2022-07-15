Valley City Temporary Clay Levee Removal Update

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — What started out as a multi-million dollar idea in 2017 is almost complete and Moorhead is ready to celebrate. A ribbon cutting and party is planned at the Main 20th & 21st Streets Railroad Underpass on Monday afternoon. City officials say the underpass is just...
Darren Nelson, 45, Ypsilanti, ND died Thursday, July 14, 2022 at his home near Ypsilanti. Darren was born November 18, 1976 at Valley City, ND the son of Sandra and Dan Nelson. He grew up on a farm near Kathryn, ND before the family moved in Litchville. He attended grade school and graduated from Litchville-Marion High School in 1995. He attended NDSU for a year and then was self-employed doing carpentry and starting his own drywall business.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – One individuals is in custody after police responded to a report of an apartment fire and someone barricading themselves inside the unit on Sunday, July 17th around 12:36pm. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said eventually entry was made into the apartment and the individual was...
Julie Wayne 68, Jamestown, ND died Friday July 15, 2022 at her home in. Julie Corriene Brosz was born August 17, 1953 in Ellendale, ND, the daughter of Arthur and Betty (Krueger) Brosz. She was a graduate of Jamestown High School in 1971. She graduated from Valley City State University in 1976. She then worked at the Dakota Inn in Jamestown where she met Kevin.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Spectators were treated to authentic reenactments, fire-baked pie demonstrations, and explosive presentations as Fort Seward celebrated 150 years in Jamestown July 16 & 17. Fort Seward was in operations from 1872 to 1877, where men who served oversaw the building of the railroad through Jamestown....
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A lot has changed in 28 years for the Jamestown Public School District. Many of those changes have been overseen by Greg Allen. In his service on the school board, Allen has worked with 5 superintendents, dozens of administrators, and hundreds of teachers. Board member...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many drivers in the Fargo-Moorhead area are concerned with the road construction on I-94 heading into Moorhead, due to how the road becomes a bottleneck and it gets congested. Especially after the recent deaths of three people from Friday’s crash. ”I feel that...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some residents who live alongside 7th St. S. near Island Park in downtown Fargo are getting more and more frustrated after many of them are being ticketed for illegal parking. According to a woman that lives on that street, they have no where else to park due to a lack of available space in their apartment buildings and construction happening to another complex.
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi-driver was hurt.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – The past presidents of the Chamber partner with the University of Jamestown and Jamestown Regional Medical Center to provide scholarships to incoming UJ students. The Chamber, along with their partners, were able to provide two $1,000 scholarships this year. One is a general scholarship and...
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Red River Valley Fair wraps and vendors prepare for their next stop. People are taking this last opportunity to soak in the final moments of the fair environment. The sound of screams coming from rides, the joy of winning prizes, and for vendors it’s a wrap for another stop on their tour.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’ve been heading from Fargo towards Moorhead, or the Lakes, you’ve probably run into the traffic backing up I-94. Many have been running late for work or other errands as a result. We went to see how long it really takes to get through it.
BISMARCK, N.D. – A public informational update is scheduled Tuesday, July 19, to provide information on the proposed drainage improvements near Interstate 94 westbound Exit 290 in Valley City. This update will be provided during the Valley City Commission meeting which begins at 5 p.m. CST on Tuesday, July 19.
Two Moorhead teens suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and two Audubon teens were hurt in a two-car crash on Highway 10 near Detroit Lakes on Sunday, July 17. Gabriel Paul Spader and Benjamin Soloan Dickey, both 18 and from Moorhead, were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. A third person in the car, Hunter Thomas Morehouse, 18, of Moorhead, was not injured.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – For the past two years, legislation was passed to provide free meals to students to assist families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Keep Kids Fed Act has not been extended through next year, meaning families will now be paying for school lunches once again.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After 40 years in business, clothing store Laurie’s is calling it quits. In a Facebook post, owner Kristi Larkin writes:. Lily and I want to thank you for your loyal business and friendship to us at Laurie’s. We have decided to close our doors on August 31st. Please stop in to see us before then, and enjoy some great savings on all merchandise, and help us celebrate together on the countless memories made here at the store.
DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (KFGO) – Two Moorhead 18-year-olds are hospitalized after a crash in Detroit Lakes shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The State Patrol says a hatchback was northbound on Long Lake Road it collided with a vehicle that was eastbound on Highway 10. The driver of the hatchback,...
Ty Peterson, 91, Valley City, ND passed away on April 5 of 2020 at the Sheyenne Care Center. Ty was born January 14, 1929 to Oliver and Elvera Peterson in Windom MN. His family moved to Valley City where he graduated in 1947. Ty received degrees from Valley City State University (then Valley City State Teachers College) and the University of Minnesota.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Residents of Jamestown and the surrounding area will be able to tap into Hydration Therapy thanks to a new business. Prime IV Hydration & Wellness offers a variety of IV and injection services as a form of therapy. Noelle Riehl is the CEO and Medical...
The three Twin Cities area residents killed in a crash in Moorhead last Friday have been identified as Robert C. Correll, 65, of Ham Lake, Linda M. Correll, 63, of Hame Lake, and Shirley A. Gatzke, 89, of Blaine. All three died at the scene of the crash on westbound...
