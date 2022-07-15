$562 Million Boost for Hillsborough Transportation

A Tampa judge has ruled that $562 million collected from a penny sales tax that was struck down by the State Supreme Court last year must be spent on transportation projects in Hillsborough County. Under the ruling, a 14-member state legislative panel will have to make recommendations on what projects to fund by September 1.

Tampa mayor Jane Castor is happy to see the money used for its intended purpose. "I'm hopeful that they'll put it back into the buckets that not only the citizens wanted," Castor said, "but the Hillsborough County Commission and city of Tampa endorse as well."

The Legislative Budget Commission will make their recommendations to the Department of Revenue, which will write a budget amendment to cover the distribution of the money.

"Having to deal with this for almost four years with no decision," County Commissioner Kimberly Overman said, "has been enormously frustrating."

The tax was approved by 57% of voters in 2018, but struck down as unconstitutional.

