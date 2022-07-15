Patrons Say Bartender Cut Off Drinks After They Booed Roe v. Wade Reversal
The Minnesota bargoers said they booed the Fourth of July and "women losing their rights" before the bartender handed them...www.newsweek.com
There's is "no right" to abortion in the Constitution; there the vast majority of women (the only people who can get pregnant) will continue to find abortions obscenely easy to obtain.
I remember when the staff quit a bar/rest because they didn't like the owners political donations. So fair is fair. Find a new place to drink.
They have the right to serve who they choose. It's called America, remember!?
