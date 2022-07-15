ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Thinks It’s ‘Unforgivable’ Tristan Impregnated Another Woman While They’re Expecting Their 2nd Baby

By Lea Veloso
 3 days ago
Unforgivable. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement is not bringing them back together. Sources close to the Good American founder expressed that Khloé and Tristan are not on good terms despite the good news.

Multiple sources explained that even though they announced their co-parenting situation with the new baby, it still does not clear the air between the Chicago Bulls basketball player and The Kardashians star. “When Khloé found out in December that the surrogate was pregnant, she was elated,” a source told People on July 14, 2022. “Shortly after though, Tristan’s new cheating was exposed. It was a bittersweet situation for Khloé. She was so excited about the baby, but incredibly disappointed in Tristan. Like Khloé always does though, she turned it around and focused on the good.” Another source told Us Weekly on July 14, 2022, that Khloé is still bitter about the paternity scandal. “[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé] and that’s unforgivable to her. There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.” However, she does agree to co-parent with her ex-boyfriend despite what he did. “Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby [and] that’s all he is to Khloé right now.”

Khloé’s representative revealed the news to Page Six on July 13, 2022. The statement said, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” A source told Page Six that, “Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself’” Page Six’s source said. Another insider added that the Good American founder has been talking about the baby since Christmas 2021. TMZ first reported the news, saying that the baby’s birth is “imminent.” Other sources also report that the baby was born in July 2022.

Tristan cheated on Khloé with former personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, with whom he welcomed a baby boy in December 2021. Nichols filed a paternity suit against Tristan, seeking child support and reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. After denying he was the father for weeks, Tristan admitted he cheated and fathered the child after a paternity test confirmed the news in January 2022. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

Tristan also apologized to Khloé at the time. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The whole scandal was revealed to Khloé during an episode of The Kardashians. Kim texted Khloé immediately once she heard the news. “This is Tristan talking — these are his words. This is his whole declaration. He is asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her,” Kim told Kourtney and Kylie during the episode. “Khloé threw him his 30th birthday. So, he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston, Texas, to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.” Kylie replied, “Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?”

A source told People on June 20, 2022, that Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through Kim. A source close to the Good American founder said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship even though it’s in its “early stages.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians by Kris Jenner

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Comments / 395

Ruth Huyler
3d ago

Khloe…everything he’s done has been unforgivable. But you seem willing to accept anything he does…his behavior is unacceptable.

Reply(22)
204
all4peace
3d ago

But it was okay to cheat on you while you were pregnant the first time? The problem with Khloe is she has absolutely not one ounce of self esteem….. poor true……

Reply(9)
119
Florida Sunshine
3d ago

Khole is just thirsty for a man. If man didn't respect you with the first child you had with him, what makes you think he is going to respect you with the 2nd one? Really #cluelessfemale

Reply(5)
82
