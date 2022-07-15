ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uGvi4_0gh0P2kP00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol even after an inspector general requested them as part of an investigation into the insurrection, the government watchdog has found.

The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, in a letter obtained by The Associated Press, said the messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased “as part of a device-replacement program.” The erasure came after the watchdog office requested records of electronic communications between the agents as part of its probe into events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack, the letter said.

Additionally, Homeland Security personnel were told they couldn’t provide records to the inspector general and any such records would first have to be reviewed by DHS attorneys.

Romney: Allegation that Trump dialed Jan. 6 witness ‘very serious,’ pocket-dial speculation ‘not terribly credible’

“This review led to a weeks-long delays in OIG obtaining records and created confusion over whether all records had been produced,” states the letter, which was dated Wednesday and sent to leaders of the House and Senate Homeland Security committees.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi objected to the letter Thursday night, saying: “The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false. In fact, the Secret Service has been fully cooperating with the OIG in every respect — whether it be interviews, documents, emails, or texts.”

He said the Secret Service had started to reset its mobile devices to factory settings in January 2021 “as part of a pre-planned, three-month system migration.” In that process, some data was lost.

The inspector general has first requested the electronic communications on Feb. 26, “after the migration was well under way,” Guglielmi said.

“The Secret Service notified DHS OIG of the loss of certain phones’ data, but confirmed to OIG that none of the texts it was seeking had been lost in the migration,” he said.

The allegation that officials at the inspector general’s office were not given timely access to the material because of a review by Homeland Security attorneys had been raised by the inspector general before and is also not true, he said.

“DHS has repeatedly and publicly debunked this allegation, including in response to OIG’s last two semi-annual reports to Congress,” Guglielmi added.

The agency said it provided a substantial number of emails and chat messages that included conversations and details related to Jan. 6 to the inspector general and said text messages from the Capitol Police requesting assistance on Jan. 6 were preserved and provided to the inspector general’s office.

The erasure of the messages is sure to raise new questions for the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack, which has taken a renewed interest in the Secret Service following the dramatic testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson about former President Donald Trump’s actions the day of the insurrection.

Hutchinson recalled being told about a confrontation between Trump and his Secret Service detail as he angrily demanded to be driven to the Capitol, where his supporters would later breach the building. She also recalled overhearing Trump telling security officials to remove magnetometers for his rally on the Ellipse even though some of his supporters were armed.

That account, however, was quickly disputed by those agents. Robert Engel, the agent who was driving the presidential SUV, and Trump security official Tony Ornato are willing to testify under oath that no agent was assaulted and Trump never lunged for the steering wheel, a person familiar with the matter told the AP. The person would not discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The erasure of the text messages was first reported by The Intercept .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
FOX8 News

100 pounds of fentanyl found in food products

(WFLA) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found over 100 pounds of fentanyl hidden in food products before the drugs could enter circulation around the country. According to officials, two men, aged 43 and 50 years old, applied for entry into the country at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Secret Service#The Associated Press#Dhs#Oig#House#Senate Homeland Security
FOX8 News

Daughter fatally slashed mom in head inside Bronx home: sources

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx family has been torn apart after a woman was found dead in her Bronx home, and police sources say her daughter is the murder suspect. A different family member made the horrific discovery on Friday when they went to check on Silma Garcia, 66, at her Park Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

How many miles should a used car have?

(iSeeCars) – When it comes to car buying, you want your new-to-you used car to give you thousands or tens of thousands of miles of trouble-free transportation. And common sense seems to suggest that the fewer miles a used car has, the longer it will faithfully serve you. But with used car prices at record highs, a higher mileage car may better suit your budget.
BUYING CARS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy